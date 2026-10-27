Train passengers purchasing reserved tickets at railway reservation counters can also avail travel insurance for just 45 paise per person. The facility takes effect on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, offering eligible counter-ticket passengers insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Western Railways, in an official post on X, underlined the availability of the facility at offline Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. The railway zone stated, “Did you know that now you can opt for railway travel insurance for just Rs 0.45 while purchasing tickets offline from PRS Counters too?”

The optional scheme offers financial protection in eligible cases related to railway accidents, subject to the policy’s terms and conditions.

Railway travel insurance: Key points for passengers?

Premium: 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of taxes.

Eligibility criteria: Confirmed, RAC and partially confirmed tickets.

Maximum cover: Up to Rs 10 lakh for accidental death or permanent total disability.

Payment: Digital payment for the entire ticket fare and insurance premium is compulsory.

How to get railway insurance at PRS counters?

As per Western Railway’s official update on X, passengers can opt for insurance while buying their reserved tickets at railway counters. To avail the facility, passengers will need to choose the insurance option during booking and pay the full ticket amount, including the premium via UPI or a card. They will also be required to provide an accurate mobile number to get insurance-related details.

The facility is available to eligible Indian citizens, including children aged between five and 11 years, as highlighted in Western Railway’s advisory.

What does the 45-paise insurance cover?

As per the Railway Board details reported by PTI, the Optional Travel Insurance Scheme (OTIS) provides the following benefits:

Insurance benefit Maximum coverage Accidental death ₹10 lakh Permanent total disability ₹10 lakh Permanent partial disability ₹7.5 lakh Hospitalisation expenses for injuries ₹2 lakh Transportation of mortal remains ₹10,000

The benefits are subject to the applicable insurance policy conditions.

What should passengers do after booking?

Western Railway has advised passengers to check their registered numbers for an SMS in which a link will be there from the insurance provider. Passengers can use that link to enter their nominee’s details. This is a crucial step for facilitating insurance-related claims.

The railway zone also mentions in its posts that claims can be registered within four months in case of an eligible incident. Western Railway urged passengers to make use of the facility, mentioning, “Travel Smart. Stay Informed.”

Why is digital payment compulsory?

The Railway Board has instructed that passengers choosing insurance at reservation counters must pay the entire ticket price and premium digitally. The requirement has been launched because the 45-paise premium cannot be collected in cash using the denominations that are currently in circulation, as per PTI.

In its communication to zonal railways, the Railway Board stated, “Where a passenger opts for insurance, the applicable premium shall be collected along with the ticket fare through digital means only.”

Who is eligible for the insurance?

The Railway Board has clarified that the insurance option is available for passengers who have confirmed (CNF), partially confirmed (PartCNF), and Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets at the time of booking.

The conditions that are already applicable to online railway ticket insurance will also apply to insurance bought through PRS counters.

The extension follows a Supreme Court order dated October 16. The Centre for Information Systems (CRIS), in coordination with IRCTC, has undertaken the necessary reservation system changes.

A CRIS official also stated to PTI that if an insured ticket is cancelled, nine paise will be debited from the 45-paise premium, apart from other applicable cancellation charges.

The new facility extends an existing optional insurance benefit to passengers who choose to book reserved railway tickets at physical counters.