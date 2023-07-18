Redevelopment work of Kota Railway Station is at fast pace – Check details

The Railway Ministry has shared the progress report related to the redevelopment of Kota Railway Station in the Rajasthan state of India. Kota is one of the 82 railway stations to be modernized under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Completed Works:

Topography Survey & Soil Exploration

Temporary Ticket Booking Counter towards PF. No. 4

Foundation excavation completed for Community Hall, Railway Institute & Electric Substation

On West Central Railway (WCR) network of India, Kota Junction is a major railway junction. It is the headquarters of the Kota railway division of the WCR zone. Currently, the station has six platforms and 11 tracks for the trains.

Kota Junction is an important station on the New Delhi–Mumbai main line, and more than 200 trains make a halt here. It has direct connectivity with all major cities in India.

Important trains originating from Kota include:

Patna–Kota Express,

Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin Jan Shatabdi Express,

Kota-Hisar Express,

Kota-Dehradun Nanda Devi Express,

Kota-Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express,

Damoh–Kota Passenger,

Indore–Kota Intercity Express and

Kota–Shri Ganganagar Superfast Express.

Also, Kota city is served by another railway station called Dakaniya Talav Station (DKNT). This station is also getting a facelift.