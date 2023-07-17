Redevelopment work of Dakaniya Talav Railway Station is in full swing – Details inside

The redevelopment of Dakaniya Talav Railway Station in the Kota district of Rajasthan state of India is going on at a fast pace.

The topography survey is done. Foundation excavation work for the front station, rear station building, and parcel office is also completed, informed the Ministry of Railways. Also, concrete casting work up to the lintel level for the relay and panel room is over.

Dakaniya Talav railway station (DKNT) serves Kota Industrial Area. Right now the station has two platforms and two tracks for the trains. Passenger, express, and superfast trains halt here.

It is operated by West Central Railway (WCR) and serves New Delhi–Mumbai main line.

Interestingly, Dakaniya Talav is not the only railway station chosen for a facelift in Rajasthan. Bikaner railway station is also getting redeveloped.

On July 08, 2023, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner railway station was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The station comes under the jurisdiction of the North Western Railway (NWR) zone and will be redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 471.32 crore.

Also Read Naya Bharat ka naya station! Redevelopment work of Rameswaram Railway Station is going on at fast pace

The task is expected to be completed in 36 months. To be redeveloped Bikaner railway station will provide world-class features. After the transformation, the passenger handling capacity will increase from the existing 25,875 per day to 77,245 per day.

Interestingly, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways (the national transporter) has identified 82 stations in Rajasthan for re-development.