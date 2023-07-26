scorecardresearch
Redevelopment work of Bangalore Cantonment railway station is going on at fast pace – Details inside

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways has undertaken the task of redevelopment of 1309 railway stations across the country.

Written by Anurag Kumar
Updated:
Indian Railways
Bengaluru Cantonment railway station is one of the three important railway junctions serving Bangalore city.

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday shared an update related to the redevelopment work of the Bangalore Cantonment railway station (BNC). It comes under the South Western zone of the Indian Railways.

Work details:
-Established: site for engineers
-Completed: batching plant for ready-mix concrete
-In Progress: 24 m diversion road
-In Progress: utilities shifting

Bengaluru Cantonment railway station is one of the three important railway junctions serving Bangalore city. In 1864 the station started operation. It serves Chennai Central–Bangalore City line and has four platforms.

Waiting halls, AC VIP lounge, enquiry counters, passenger reservation centre, essential stalls, food plaza, and ATM are some of the amenities available at the Bangalore Cantonment railway station.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways has undertaken the task of redevelopment of 1309 railway stations across the country. Out of these, 55 railway stations (including Bangalore Cantonment railway station) will be transformed in Karnataka state of India.

Here is a list of 55 railway stations:

Bangalore Cantt., Bangarpet, Bantawala, Belagavi, Bidar, Bijapur, Chamaraja Nagar, Channapatna, Almatti, Alnavar, Arsikere Junction, Badami, Bagalkot, Ballary, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Dodballapur, Gadag, Gangapur Road, Ghataprabha, Gokak Road, Harihar, Hassan, Hosapete, Kalaburagi, Kengeri, Kopal, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru Station), Krishnarajapuram, Malleswaram, Channasandra, Chikkamagaluru, Munirabad, Mysore, Raichur, Ramanagaram, Ranibennur, Sagar Jambagaru, Sakleshpur, Shahabad, Shivamogga Town, Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Jn, Subramanya Road, Talguppa, Tiptur, Tumakuru, Wadi, Whitefield, Yadgir, Yesvantpur, Malur, Mandya and Mangalore Central, Mangalore Jn.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 17:14 IST

