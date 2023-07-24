Redevelopment of Somnath Railway Station is in full swing – Check list of completed works

The Ministry of Railways has shared an update related to the redevelopment work of Somnath Railway Station in Gujarat state of India. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 157.4 crore.

Completed Works:

Site Survey & Geotechnical investigations

EI building for operations commissioned

Work In Progress:

PCC in foundation

RCC work in Raft and footing

Somnath railway junction is a railway station in Gujarat’s Veraval city. It comes under the Bhavnagar railway division of Western Railway zone of Indian Railways. From here, a daily train to Ahmedabad Junction, Rajkot Junction, Okha, Jabalpur Junction, and Porbandar runs. Currently, it has two platforms and three railway tracks.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways has undertaken the task of redevelopment of 1,275 railway stations across the country. Out of these, 87 railway stations (including Somnath Railway Station) will be transformed in this state of India.

🪙Est. Cost: ₹157.4 Cr



Here is a list of 87 railway stations:

Bhildi, Bilimora (NG), Bilimora Jn, Botad Jn., Chandlodia, Chorvad Road, Dabhoi Jn, Dahod, Dakor, Derol, Dhrangadhra, Dwarka, Gandhidham, Godhra Jn, Gondal, Hapa, Himmatnagar, Jam Jodhpur, Jamnagar, Jamwanthali, Junagadh, Kalol, Kanalus Jn., Karamsad, Keshod, Khambhaliya, Kim, Kosamba Jn., Ahmedabad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Asarva, Bardoli, Bhachau, Bhaktinagar, Bhanvad, Bharuch, Bhatiya, Bhavnagar, Bhestan, Lakhtar, Limbdi, Limkheda, Mahemadabad & Kheda road, Mahesana, Mahuva, Maninagar, Mithapur, Miyagam Karjan, Morbi, Patan, Porbandar, Pratapnagar, Rajkot, Rajula Jn., Sabarmati (BG & MG), Sachin, Samakhiyali, Sanjan, Savarkundla, Sayan, Siddhpur, Sihor Jn., Somnath, Songadh, Surat, Surendranagar, Than, Udhna, Udvada, Umargaon Road, Nadiad, Navsari, New Bhuj, Okha, Padadhari, Palanpur, Palitana, Vadodara, Vapi, Vatva, Veraval, Viramgam, Vishvamitri Jn., Wankaner, Unjha, and Utran.