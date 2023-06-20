Good news for travellers! India’s first semi-high speed regional rail service – RAPIDX, is set to begin its regular service soon on the priority corridor. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this month. As of now, the passenger will be able to avail this facility from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot.

How to purchase tickets for RAPIDX?

With the launch of the commercial operation, the commuters will be provided multiple options to purchase tickets for boarding the train. All these options will have the facility of payment through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Options of purchasing of ticket:-

There are five ways to purchase tickets – (a) through Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), (b) Digital e-QR code, (c) NCMC card, and (d) Ticket Office Machine.

(i) About Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) on RAPIDX stations:- The Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) installed at RAPIDX stations will be UPI enabled. The commuters buying tickets from the TVM will be able to pay through UPI as well, apart from cash, Debit/Credit card, and NCMC card wallet for the tickets. This is for the first time in the country that a UPI-enabled TVM is being installed for any mass transit system.

Know how to purchase ticket through TVMs on RAPIDX stations –

The commuters have to select the option to pay with UPI.

A QR code will be generated on the POS terminal of TVM.

Commuters can scan that QR code from any UPI app to make the payment.

The paper QR ticket will then dispense from the TVM.

(ii) Digital e-QR code – The Digital e-QR code will be generated through NCRTC’s mobile app – RAPIDX Connect. The app will soon be available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store. This will act as an e-ticket.

Know how to purchase ticket through RAPIDX Connect app:-

The commuters have to scan e-QR code at the AFC gate during entry and exit at the RRTS stations.

During the return journey from the same destination station, then only one e-QR can be generated for both onward and outward tickets.

(iii) NCMC card – The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC Card) can be obtained from issuing banks, including the Customer Service Center at RAPIDX stations. The card is prepaid and the amount of the fare would get deducted after completion of the journey. The passengers need to use the card by scanning it on the AFC gate available at the stations.

(iv) Ticket Office Machine – The commuters can buy QR code-based paper tickets for their journey from the Ticket Office Machines (TOMs) available at the stations. One can also recharge their travel card from here.