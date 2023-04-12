Rajasthan’s 1st Vande Bharat: PM Modi to flag off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express virtually – Know its stoppages on inaugural run and other details

Rajasthan‘s first Vande Bharat Express will start its maiden journey beginning today, i.e., April 12, 2023. This is the first semi-high speed train service for the state and will run between Ajmer and Delhi. This new age train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 11 AM via video conferencing from the national capital.

On the occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaiashnaw will remain present at the Jaipur railway station along with senior officials. This is also going to be the world’s first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Inaugural run:-

On its inaugural run, this blue and white colour train will depart from Jaipur railway station. The train will stop at 12 stations – Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bassi, Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari, Pataudi Road, Garhi Harsaru Junction, Gurgaon, and Delhi Cantonment.

Inaugural run timings of Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

During its inaugural run, the new Vande Bharat Express will halt for two minutes at these 11 railway stations. On this day, the train would reach the destination in five hours.

Arrival at Gandhinagar Jaipur – 11:09 hrs

Arrival at Bassi – 11:33 hrs

Arrival at Dausa – 11:55 hrs

Arrival at Bandikui – 12:20 hrs

Arrival at Rajgarh – 12:38 hrs

Arrival at Alwar – 13:21 hrs

Arrival at Khairthal – 13:46 hrs

Arrival at Rewari – 14:33 hrs

Arrival at Pataudi Road – 14:58 hrs

Arrival at Garhi Harsaru Junction – 15:20 hrs

Arrival at Gurgaon – 15:36 hrs

Arrival at Delhi Cantonment – 16:00 hrs

Who to travel on Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

Over 500 students have received the opportunity to travel for free in the inaugural run of Rajasthan’s first semi-high speed train today. The students have been selected from various schools through quiz, drawing, painting and essay competition related to Vande Bharat Express.