Yard remodelling work will severely disrupt train services through Madhya Pradesh for the next two months. Construction is currently underway at Bina station of West Central Railway and Agasod station of North Central Railway to create a crucial third railway line connecting the two locations. Indian Railways has already cancelled around 20 trains, while others had their routes adjusted.

Pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work will be carried out in phases from September 1 to October 15. To facilitate the work and ensure safe train operations, several services will be cancelled, while others will be short-terminated, short-originated or have their destination stations changed.

Once the remodelling is completed, the yards at Bina and Agasod are expected to have higher operational capacity. Railway authorities said the upgraded infrastructure will help improve the handling of train movements and stoppages, provide greater capacity to accommodate rising traffic and enhance operational efficiency, reliability and punctuality.

20 trains to remain cancelled during the yard work



Train No. 64618 Santlptpur–Bina MEMU will remain cancelled from September 20 to October 15, 2026, covering 26 trips. Train No. 64617 Bina–Santlptpur MEMU will also remain cancelled during the same period for 26 trips.

Train No. 61619 Bina–Katni Murwara MEMU and Train No. 61620 Katni Murwara–Bina MEMU will be cancelled on September 21 and from September 28 to October 15, covering 19 trips each.

The Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Express services will also be affected. Train No. 12192 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Express will remain cancelled from September 26 to October 14, covering 19 trips, while Train No. 12191 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Shridham Express will be cancelled from September 27 to October 15, also for 19 trips.

Four MEMU services between Bina and Ruthiyai will be cancelled from September 30 to October 16. These include Train No. 61611 Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU, Train No. 61612 Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU, Train No. 61625 Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU and Train No. 61626 Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU, with 17 trips affected for each service.

Train No. 12197 Bhopal–Gwalior Intercity and Train No. 12198 Gwalior–Bhopal Intercity will remain cancelled from October 1 to October 15, affecting 15 trips each.

Train No. 11086 Gwalior–SMVT Bengaluru Express will be cancelled on October 2 and October 9, while Train No. 11085 SMVT Bengaluru–Gwalior Express will be cancelled on October 4 and October 11. Both services will have two trips affected.

Train No. 22169 Rani Kamalapati–Santragachi Humsafar Express will remain cancelled on October 14, while Train No. 22170 Santragachi–Rani Kamalapati Humsafar Express will be cancelled on October 15.

Train No. 22161 Bhopal–Damoh Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled from October 9 to October 15, covering seven trips. Train No. 22162 Damoh–Bhopal Rajyarani Express will be cancelled from October 10 to October 16, also covering seven trips.

Train No. 22163 Bhopal–Khajuraho Mahamana Express and Train No. 22164 Khajuraho–Bhopal Mahamana Express will both remain cancelled on October 15.

Several trains to start or end at alternate stations



The yard work will also result in changes to the originating and terminating stations of several trains.

Train No. 11602 Katni–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Khurai instead of Bina from September 29 to October 15, affecting 17 trips. Its corresponding service, Train No. 11601 Bina–Katni MEMU, will originate from Khurai instead of Bina from September 30 to October 16, covering 17 trips.

Train No. 11603 Kota–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Mahadevkhedi Junction instead of Bina from September 30 to October 16, while Train No. 11604 Bina–Kota MEMU will originate from Mungawali instead of Bina during the same period. Both services will have 17 trips affected.

Train No. 61633 Kota–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Mungawali instead of Bina from September 29 to October 15, covering 17 trips. Train No. 61634 Bina–Kota MEMU will originate from Mahadevkhedi Junction instead of Bina from September 30 to October 16, also covering 17 trips.

Train No. 18236 Bilaspur–Bhopal Express will be short-terminated at Bina Malkhedi Junction instead of Bhopal from October 6 to October 14, affecting nine trips. Train No. 18235 Bhopal–Bilaspur Express will originate from Bina Malkhedi Junction instead of Bhopal from October 7 to October 15, also covering nine trips.

Train No. 61631 Bhopal–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Mandibamora instead of Bina from October 7 to October 15, while Train No. 11606 Bina–Bhopal MEMU will originate from Mandibamora instead of Bina from October 7 to October 16. Both services will have nine trips affected.

Train No. 11605 Bhopal–Bhopal MEMU will be short-terminated at Mandibamora instead of Bina from October 7 to October 15, covering nine trips. Train No. 61632 Bina–Bhopal MEMU will originate from Mandibamora instead of Bina during the same period, also covering nine trips.

The disruption will also affect the New Delhi–Rani Kamalapati Shatabdi Express. Train No. 12002 New Delhi–Rani Kamalapati Shatabdi Express will be short-terminated at Santalpur instead of Rani Kamalapati on October 15. Train No. 12001 Rani Kamalapati–New Delhi Shatabdi Express will originate from Santalpur instead of Rani Kamalapati on the same date.

Six passenger services to bypass Bina or operate from alternate destinations



Railways has also changed the destination or originating station of six passenger services.

Train No. 51884 Gwalior–Bina Passenger will be extended up to Malkhedi from September 20 to October 15, covering 26 trips. The train will bypass Bina station through the flyover.

Train No. 51885 Bina–Damoh Passenger will originate from Malkhedi instead of Bina from September 20 to October 15, with 26 trips affected. Train No. 51886 Damoh–Bina Passenger will terminate at Malkhedi from September 21 to October 16, also covering 26 trips.

Train No. 51883 Bina–Gwalior Passenger will originate from Malkhedi instead of Bina from September 21 to October 16. It will also bypass Bina station through the flyover, with 26 trips affected.

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The Nagda–Bina services will also see a major change. Train No. 19341 Nagda–Bina will be extended up to Katni Murwara from September 20 to October 15 and will bypass Bina station through the flyover, covering 26 trips.

Train No. 19342 Bina–Nagda will originate from Katni Murwara instead of Bina from September 21 to October 16 and will bypass Bina station through the flyover. A total of 26 trips will be affected.

Railway authorities have advised passengers travelling through Bina during September and October 2026 to check the latest status of their train before starting their journey. Passengers have also been advised to verify any changes to the train’s route, stoppages and originating or destination station to avoid inconvenience.