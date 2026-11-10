Indian Railways has decided not to offer Tatkal bookings on Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains, meaning passengers will have to plan their journeys and reserve tickets during the Advance Reservation Period (ARP), reported The Indian Express.

The decision keeps all available berths under the general reservation quota, allowing passengers to book their journeys in advance.

At present, three pairs of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains are operational across the country. These include the Howrah-Kamakhya-Howrah service (27575/27576), Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi service (27421/27422) and SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru service (27651/27652).

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Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), confirmed the decision to exclude the Tatkal facility from these trains.

“There is no Tatkal quota in Vande Bharat Sleeper to facilitate more number of passengers plan their journey in advance. All the berths are open in general quota so that more passengers may benefit from planning in advance,” he said.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train features and ticket booking rules



The Vande Bharat Sleeper has been developed by BEML using technology from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. Designed for a maximum operational speed of 180 kmph, the semi-high-speed train has 16 coaches with a total passenger capacity of 823.

Its coach configuration includes 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches and one First AC coach. Of the total 823 berths, 611 are available in AC 3-tier, 188 in AC 2-tier and 24 in First AC.

Indian Railways has also introduced restrictions on the types of tickets accepted for travel on these trains. As per Railway Board guidelines, only passengers holding confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

Passengers travelling with Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC), waitlisted or partially confirmed tickets will not be permitted to board the train. This makes it important for travellers to check their ticket status before commencing their journey.

Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket cancellation and refund rules



Apart from the booking restrictions, Indian Railways has specified cancellation charges for confirmed Vande Bharat Sleeper tickets. The refund amount will depend on how much time remains before the train’s scheduled departure when the ticket is submitted for cancellation.

Under the Railway Board’s rules, passengers cancelling their confirmed tickets more than 72 hours before departure will face a deduction of 25% of the fare. If a ticket is cancelled between 72 hours and eight hours before the scheduled departure, the cancellation charge will be 50% of the fare.

However, passengers cancelling their confirmed tickets less than eight hours before departure will not receive any refund. In other words, the entire fare will be forfeited in such cases.

The cancellation rules mean that passengers planning to travel on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will need to be mindful of the applicable deadlines, particularly if their travel plans are subject to last-minute changes.