Railways Ministry shares breathtaking view of Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, netizens impressed! Take a look here

The Indian Railway has one of the largest railway networks in the world and its tracks cross via some of the most beautiful landscapes and views in the country. Recently, Indian Railways shared a picture of Vande Bharat Express running through Kyatsandra in the state of Karnataka.

The image shows the wilderness of the eastern ghats along with a serene waterbody, while the KSR Bengaluru -Dharwad Vande Bharat Express graces through the backdrop of mystic clouds and a dispersed fog cover.

The lush green landscape gives a breathtaking view of India’s incredible beauty. This picturesque image of Vande Bharat Express was shared by the Ministry of Railways on its official Twitter handle.

“Feast your eyes on the breathtaking view of the KSR Bengaluru -Dharwad #VandeBharatExpress train as it gracefully passes in front of the beautiful green landscape and sparkling water in the outskirts of Kyatsandra, Karnataka,” the Rail ministry said in the tweet.

All about KSR Bengaluru -Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

The KSR Bengaluru -Dharwad Vande Bharat Express is a train set of eight Coaches consisting of Executive Class and Chair Car coaches.

The semi high-speed train departs from Bengaluru at 5.45 am and arrives at 12.10 pm at Dharwad. On its route back to Bengaluru, the train departs from Dharwad at 1.15 pm and reaches KSR Bengaluru at 7.45 pm.

The blue and white colour train runs six days a week. The ticket fare from KSR Bengaluru to Dharwad costs Rs 1,185 in the AC chair car and Rs 2,265 in the executive class.

The train covers a distance of 490 kms in 6 hours and 35 minutes. It has reduced the travel time between two cities by 30-45 minutes. The train runs from Bengaluru to Dharwad at the top speed of 110 km/ hour.

During its journey between Bengaluru and Dharwad, this ultra modern train halts at five railway stations. These are – Hubballi, Karajgi, Davangere, Sampige Road and Yesvantpur in both directions.

The Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru to Dharwad has given a fillip to the tourism in the region by providing a faster mode of travel, which has in turn led to employment generation and socio-economic growth of the region.