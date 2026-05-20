To clear the extra rush of passengers and make travel easier from Tirupati to different parts of South India, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the services of one-way special trains between Hazur Sahib Nanded–Tirupati and Tirupati–Jalna. This step has been taken to reduce crowding and provide more convenient travel options for passengers during busy periods.

This extension will help passengers by improving connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Check out the detailed schedule and operating dates of these special train services below:

When are these extended services scheduled to run?

The extended special train service from Hazur Sahib Nanded to Tirupati (Train No. 07814) will be operating on 21 May (Thursday) for a single service. Similarly, the special train from Tirupati to Jalna (Train No. 07815) will operate on 22 May (Friday), also for one service only.

Route and major stops: Nanded-Tirupati Train

During its journey, the train will pass through key stations including Mudkhed, Basar, Nizamabad, Armur, Koratla, Peddapalli, Jammikunta, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam. In Andhra Pradesh, it will run via Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, and Nellore before reaching Renigunta and finally Tirupati.

Key Stops on Tirupati–Jalna Special Train

The Tirupati–Jalna special train will start from Tirupati and pass through Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla, Tenali and Vijayawada. It will then continue via Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jammikunta and Peddapalli, followed by Karimnagar region stations including Koratla, Armur and Nizamabad. After Basar, Mudkhed and Nanded, the train will move through Parbhani, Selu and Partur before reaching Jalna.

Better Connectivity, Less Crowd: A Big Relief for Passengers

These extended special train services will make travel much smoother and more convenient for passengers travelling between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. With these additional services, passengers are likely to get better seat availability and a more comfortable journey, particularly during peak travel days when demand is high.