South Central Railway has announced temporary stoppages at Hi-Tech City station for four trains to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festive season. The additional stoppage will be available during Dussehra and Diwali from October 27 to November 10, 2026, and again during Christmas, New Year and Sankranthi from December 18, 2026, to January 19, 2027.

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The move is aimed at easing congestion at Lingampalli and Secunderabad stations and providing passengers with an additional boarding option during the peak travel period.

Four trains to halt at Hi-Tech City

The temporary stoppage at Hi-Tech City will apply to four trains: 17255 Narasapur–Lingampalli, 17256 Lingampalli–Narasapur, 12775 Kakinada Town–Lingampalli and 12776 Lingampalli–Kakinada Town.

Train 17255 will arrive at Hi-Tech City at 4:45 am and depart at 4:46 am, while 17256 will arrive at 9:08 pm and depart at 9:09 pm. Train 12775 will halt from 7:10 am to 7:11 am, and 12776 will stop from 7:08 pm to 7:09 pm.

Passengers who have already booked tickets with Lingampalli as their boarding station can also use Hi-Tech City during the notified periods. They can change their boarding point to Hi-Tech City without paying any additional charge, subject to the applicable railway procedure.

Special trains between Charlapalli and Tiruchanur

To accommodate the additional festive demand, South Central Railway will also operate special trains between Charlapalli and Tiruchanur.

Train 07025 will run from Charlapalli to Tiruchanur on Friday, September 4, 2026, while its return service, 07026, will operate from Tiruchanur to Charlapalli on Saturday, September 5. One service will be operated in each direction.

The special trains will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta stations in both directions.

The services will comprise AC First cum AC 2-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, offering additional travel capacity during the period of increased passenger demand.