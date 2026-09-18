South Central Railway has extended the operation of four weekly special train services on routes connecting Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka to accommodate additional passenger demand.

The extended services will together add 66 trips across the four routes, with operations continuing through October and November and, in one case, into December 2026.

The Railways has extended special services between Charlapalli and Shalimar, Coimbatore and Jaipur, Jodhpur and Chennai, and Kanpur Central and SMVT Bengaluru.

Charlapalli-Shalimar special train extended for 18 trips

Train No. 08046 Charlapalli-Shalimar Weekly Special will run every Saturday from October 3 to November 28, covering nine services. The return service, Train No. 08045 Shalimar-Charlapalli Weekly Special, will operate every Friday from October 2 to November 27, also covering nine services.

The trains will halt at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur and Santragachi.

The services will have AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Coimbatore-Jaipur special train gets 16 additional trips

Train No. 06181 Coimbatore-Jaipur Weekly Special will operate every Thursday from October 8 to November 26, with eight services. In the return direction, Train No. 06182 Jaipur-Coimbatore Weekly Special will run every Sunday from October 11 to November 29, also covering eight services.

The long-distance service will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Kacheguda, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Purna, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Dharangaon, Nandurbar, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Jaora, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer and Kishangarh.

Jodhpur-Chennai weekly special extended up to December

Train No. 04815 Jodhpur-Chennai Beach Weekly Special will continue to run every Saturday from October 3 to November 28, providing nine services. Its return service, Train No. 04816 Chennai Central-Jodhpur Weekly Special, will operate every Tuesday from October 6 to December 1, also covering nine services.

The trains will halt at Jodhpur, Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Kuchaman City, Phulera, Jaipur, Durgapur, Sawai Madhopur, Sogariya, Baran, Chhabra Gugor, Ruthiyai, Guna, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagazhnagar, Mancherial, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Nayudupeta and MGR Chennai Central.

Kanpur-Bengaluru special gets 14 more services

Train No. 04131 Kanpur Central-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special will run every Sunday from October 4 to November 15, covering seven services. In the return direction, Train No. 04132 SMVT Bengaluru-Kanpur Central Weekly Special will operate every Wednesday from October 7 to November 18, with seven services.

The service will stop at Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Shankargarh, Dabhaura, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Madanmahal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Ballarshah, Sirpurkaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Manchiryal, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram.

The extension of these services gives passengers additional travel options on four long-distance routes during a period when demand for rail travel is expected to remain high. Passengers have been advised to check the latest timetable and availability before planning their journeys.