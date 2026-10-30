The Ministry of Railways has approved a new daily train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to improve connectivity between the two cities and provide additional capacity during peak travel periods.

The train will be operated and maintained by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone. It will run via Tundla and cover a distance of 428 km. The service is expected to take around eight hours in either direction.

In a letter dated October 27, 2026, addressed to the General Managers of Northern Railway and North Central Railway, the Railway Board said: “Ministry of Railways approves the introduction of the new train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T). The above introduction may be given effect from an early convenient date under advice to this office. If required, the inaugural train may be planned as a special service, which shall pick up its link subsequently.”

Kanpur-Anand Vihar Express: Train numbers, route and stoppages

The new service will operate under train numbers 14153 and 14154. It will have eight intermediate stoppages: Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

The train will use an LHB rake and operate daily in both directions. The Railway Board has approved its introduction, but the letter does not specify the date on which regular services will begin. It says the service may be introduced from an early convenient date.

Kanpur-Anand Vihar Express: Departure and arrival timings

Train number 14153 will leave Kanpur Central at 8:40 pm and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 4:50 am the following day. The journey will take 8 hours and 10 minutes.

On the return leg, train number 14154 will depart Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:25 pm and arrive at Kanpur Central at 7:25 am the next day, completing the journey in eight hours.

The train will stop at the same eight stations in both directions, although the arrival and departure timings at each station will differ.

Train 14153: Kanpur Central to Anand Vihar Terminal

Station Arrival Departure Kanpur Central — 20:40 Phaphund 21:40 21:42 Etawah 22:38 22:40 Tundla 00:15 00:17 Hathras 00:45 00:47 Aligarh 01:33 01:35 Khurja 02:05 02:07 Dadri 02:50 02:52 Ghaziabad 03:56 03:58 Anand Vihar Terminal 04:50 —

Train 14154: Anand Vihar Terminal to Kanpur Central

Station Arrival Departure Anand Vihar Terminal — 23:25 Ghaziabad 23:50 23:52 Dadri 00:13 00:15 Khurja 00:53 00:55 Aligarh 01:50 01:52 Hathras 02:20 02:22 Tundla 03:13 03:15 Etawah 04:20 04:22 Phaphund 04:58 05:00 Kanpur Central 07:25 —

Source: Railway Board