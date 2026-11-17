Indian Railways has announced five special train services to manage the expected increase in passenger traffic ahead of the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The services will connect several cities across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam and nearby stations.

The special trains will operate between November 17 and November 26, with services from Santragachi, Bengaluru, Srikakulam Road, Yelahanka and Yesvantpur. The arrangements include both reserved and unreserved coaches, along with additional services on select routes.

Special trains from Santragachi and Bengaluru

Train Nos. 08031/08032 Santragachi-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam-Santragachi Express Special will operate two trips in each direction. Train No. 08031 will leave Santragachi at 12:40 pm on November 17 and 24, reaching Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam at 9:30 pm the following day.

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For the return journey, Train No. 08032 will depart from Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam at 11 pm on November 18 and 25. It will reach Santragachi at 8 am on November 20 and 27, respectively.

The train will halt at Kharagpur, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nandyal, Dhone, Gooty and Dharmavaram in both directions.

It will have 23 coaches, comprising AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper and general class accommodation, along with second-class luggage-cum-brake vans equipped with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.

Another service, Train Nos. 06525/06526 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru Unreserved Express Special, will run seven trips in each direction between November 20 and 26.

Train No. 06525 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 8:15 am and reach Dharmavaram at 12:30 pm on the same day. Its return service, Train No. 06526, will depart from Dharmavaram at 1:20 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 5:50 pm.

The service will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyappanahalli, Yelahanka, Rajankunti, Dodballapur, Oddarahalli, Makalidurga, Thondebhavi, Gauribidanur, Devarapalli, Hindupur, Malugur, Chakarlapalli, Penukonda, Narayanapuram, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam and Basampalle. These trains will run with 16-car MEMU rakes.

Additional services from Srikakulam Road, Yelahanka and Yesvantpur

Train Nos. 08555/08556 Srikakulam Road-Yelahanka-Srikakulam Road Express Special will make one trip in each direction. Train No. 08555 will leave Srikakulam Road at 4 pm on November 20 and reach Yelahanka Junction at 3 pm on November 21.

On the return journey, Train No. 08556 will depart from Yelahanka Junction at 5 pm on November 24 and arrive at Srikakulam Road at 5:15 pm on November 25.

The trains will stop at Chipurupalle, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Ellamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam and Hindupur.

Meanwhile, Train Nos. 07246/07245 Yelahanka-Vijayawada-Yelahanka Special will also operate one trip in each direction. Train No. 07246 will leave Yelahanka at 5 pm on November 21 and reach Vijayawada at 7:45 am the next day.

The return service, Train No. 07245, will depart from Vijayawada at 11:50 pm on November 23 and reach Yelahanka at 3 pm on November 24. It will halt at Hindupur, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Dhone, Nandyal, Giddalur, Cumbum, Markapur Road, Donakonda, Narasaraopet and Guntur.

Both the Srikakulam Road-Yelahanka and Yelahanka-Vijayawada services will have 19 LHB coaches. The composition will include AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper and general second-class coaches, a Divyangjan-friendly second-class luggage-cum-brake van and a generator car.

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South Western Railway has also announced a temporary extension of Train Nos. 56531/56532 Yesvantpur-Hindupur Passenger Special up to Guntakal for seven trips in each direction from November 20 to 26.

Train No. 56531 will leave Yesvantpur at 5:45 am and reach Guntakal at 11:30 am on the same day. It will stop at Hindupur, Chakarlapalli, Penukonda, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, Dharmavaram, Zangalapalle, Anantapur, Kalluru and Venkatampalle.

In the opposite direction, Train No. 56532 will depart from Guntakal at 12:30 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 6:45 pm. It will halt at Venkatampalle, Kalluru, Anantapur, Zangalapalle, Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, Penukonda, Chakarlapalli and Hindupur. The service will comprise 18 coaches.