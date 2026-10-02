South Western Railway has announced changes to train services in Karnataka due to track renewal work between Rangepalli and Penukonda on the down line.

The railway zone will partially cancel two MEMU services between Hindupur and Anantapur on 11 days in October, while three weekly special trains will be regulated for 45 minutes on select dates.

Bengaluru-Anantapur MEMU services partially cancelled

Train No. 66559 KSR Bengaluru-Anantapur MEMU will be partially cancelled between Hindupur and Anantapur on October 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25 and 28.

The service will terminate at Hindupur instead of Anantapur on these dates.

In the opposite direction, Train No. 66560 Anantapur-KSR Bengaluru MEMU will also be cancelled between Anantapur and Hindupur on the same 11 days. The train will instead originate from Hindupur at its scheduled departure time from that station.

Three weekly specials to face 45-minute regulation

Train No. 07097 Hyderabad-Mangaluru Central Weekly Special will be regulated for 45 minutes en route on October 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Train No. 04149 Prayagraj-Yesvantpur Weekly Special will face the same 45-minute regulation on October 7, 14 and 21. Train No. 04135 Subedarganj-Yesvantpur Weekly Special will also be regulated for 45 minutes on October 2, 9, 16 and 23.

South Western Railway has also announced changes to stoppages at Kyarkop and Vyasanakeri stations from October 3.

The stoppage of Train Nos. 17332/17331 SSS Hubballi-Miraj-SSS Hubballi Unreserved Daily Express at Kyarkop will be discontinued from October 3.

At Vyasanakeri, stoppages of Train Nos. 76509/76510 Ballari-Davangere-Ballari DEMU and 56530/56529 Hosapete-Harihar-Hosapete Daily Passenger will also be removed from the same date.

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Passengers have been advised to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.