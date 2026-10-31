The festive travel period often leads to higher demand for train tickets, particularly on routes connecting major cities and smaller towns.

To accommodate passengers travelling between Jharkhand, West Bengal and Punjab, Eastern Railway has planned additional services on the Dumka-Ranchi and Kolkata-Ludhiana routes.

The special trains will provide another option for passengers travelling to their hometowns and other cities, with stoppages at several stations along the way.

Check the complete schedule, timings and stoppages of both special train services below.

Dumka-Ranchi special train: Route, schedule, timing

Eastern Railway will operate special trains between Ranchi and Dumka on October 31 and November 1, 2026. Train number 08619, Ranchi-Dumka Special, will depart from Ranchi at 9 am and reach Dumka at 6:30 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, train number 08620, Dumka-Ranchi Special, will leave Dumka at 9 pm and arrive in Ranchi at 8:30 am the following day. Both services will operate on the two announced dates.

The trains will halt at Jama, Basukinath, Ghormara, Deoghar, Kumradabad, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar and Kumardubi in both directions.

Kolkata-Ludhiana special train: Route, schedule, timing

Eastern Railway has also announced a special train between Ludhiana and Kolkata to accommodate the festive rush on the long-distance route.

Train number 04666, Ludhiana-Kolkata Special, will depart from Ludhiana at 6:30 am on November 6 and reach Kolkata at 9:45 pm the next day, November 7.

For the return journey, train number 04665, Kolkata-Ludhiana Special, will leave Kolkata at 11:50 pm on November 7 and reach Ludhiana at 12:50 pm on November 9.

The service will halt at Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Asansol, Durgapur, Bardhaman, Bandel and Naihati in both directions.

Special trains to boost connectivity across three states

The special train services will strengthen rail connectivity between Jharkhand, West Bengal and Punjab. The Dumka-Ranchi service will improve travel links between different parts of Jharkhand, while the Kolkata-Ludhiana train will provide a direct rail connection between West Bengal and Punjab.

The intermediate stoppages will also allow passengers from smaller towns along these routes to access the services.

Special trains to cater to higher passenger demand

The additional services are expected to help manage the rise in passenger demand during the festive period. With more trains operating on these routes, passengers will have additional opportunities to plan their journeys.

The services will also provide more accommodation options across General Second Class, Sleeper and AC coaches.