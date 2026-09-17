Passengers planning journeys during upcoming festive season will have more travel options, with Northern Railway announcing additional reserved special trains on several routes. The services will interlink New Delhi, Yog Nagri Rishikesh, Anand Vihar Terminal, Varanasi, Amritsar, Varanasi and Sultanpur with destinations including Supaul, Kolkata, Bhagalpur, Barauni, Muzaffarpur and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Northern Railway shared the announcement on its official X handle, stating the additional festival special trains are being run “in order to clear extra rush for passengers during this festive season.” As per the post shared by the railway, the services will be available on specified dates during October and November, with one return service continuing till December 1.

Festival special trains: Check details on routes and dates

Train Route Operating period 04072 New Delhi–Supaul Daily, Oct 1-Nov 28 04071 Supaul–New Delhi Daily, Oct 3-Nov 30 04212 Sultanpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Wednesdays, Oct 21-Nov 11 04211 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Sultanpur Thursdays, Oct 22-Nov 12 04226 Varanasi–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Thursdays, Oct 22-Nov 12 04225 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Varanasi Fridays, Oct 23-Nov 13 04314 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Muzaffarpur Sundays & Thursdays, Oct 1-Nov 29 04313 Muzaffarpur–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Mondays & Fridays, Oct 2-Nov 30 04052 New Delhi–Howrah Fridays, Oct 2-Nov 27 04051 Howrah–New Delhi Sundays, Oct 4-Nov 29 04062 Anand Vihar Terminal–Bhagalpur Daily, Oct 10-Nov 25 04061 Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Daily, Oct 11-Nov 26 04312 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Kolkata Fridays, Oct 16-Nov 20 04311 Kolkata–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Sundays, Oct 18-Nov 22 04624 Amritsar–Kolkata Wednesdays, Oct 7-Nov 25 04623 Kolkata–Amritsar Saturdays, Oct 10-Nov 28 04668 Amritsar–Barauni Sundays, Oct 4-Nov 29 04667 Barauni–Amritsar Tuesdays, Oct 6-Dec 1

Delhi passengers get additional services

Among the services announced, the New Delhi-Supaul-New Delhi special will operate 118 trips. Train 04072 will leave New Delhi at 9:35 pm, whereas train 04071 will leave Supaul at 7:45 am.

The Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur pair will make 94 trips. Train 04062 will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 12 noon, whereas the return 04061 will leave Bhagalpur at 4:30 pm. The New Delhi-Howrah pair will provide 18 trips. Train No 04052 will leave New Delhi at 6:15 pm, whereas 04051 will leave Howrah at 1:40 am.

Special trains from Rishikesh and Amritsar

Northern Railway has announced 36 trips of the Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Muzaffarpur pair and 12 trips of the Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kolkata pair. From Amritsar, the Amritsar-Kolkata-Amritsar special will make 16 trips while the Amritsar -Barauni-Amritsar will offer 18 trips. The trans have several intermediate stops listed in the post.

Mumbai-bound festival services

Passengers heading towards Mumbai will also get special services from Sultanpur and Varanasi to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The Sultanour-LTT and Varanasi -LTT pairs will make eight trips each, as per the Northern Railway.

Both pairs will travel through Lucknow, with stoppages including Kanpur, Virangana, Orai, Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Igatpuri and Thane. The Varanasi service will have additional stoppage at Sultanpur and Jaunpur City.

Four existing special trains extended

Northern Railways has also extended four existing special services. 04090 New-Delhi-Danapur will now run up to November 20, and 04089 Danapur-New Delhi up to November 21, with eight additional trips each.

Similarly, 02877 Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal has been extended up to November 28 and 02878 Anand Vihar Terminal-Ranchi up to November 29, with nine additional trips each.

For detailed journey information, Northern Railway has asked passengers to contact RailMadad helpline 139 or check the Indian Railways enquiry website.