Passengers planning journeys during upcoming festive season will have more travel options, with Northern Railway announcing additional reserved special trains on several routes. The services will interlink New Delhi, Yog Nagri Rishikesh, Anand Vihar Terminal, Varanasi, Amritsar, Varanasi and Sultanpur with destinations including Supaul, Kolkata, Bhagalpur, Barauni, Muzaffarpur and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Northern Railway shared the announcement on its official X handle, stating the additional festival special trains are being run “in order to clear extra rush for passengers during this festive season.” As per the post shared by the railway, the services will be available on specified dates during October and November, with one return service continuing till December 1.

Festival special trains: Check details on routes and dates

TrainRouteOperating period
04072New Delhi–SupaulDaily, Oct 1-Nov 28
04071Supaul–New DelhiDaily, Oct 3-Nov 30
04212Sultanpur–Lokmanya Tilak TerminusWednesdays, Oct 21-Nov 11
04211Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–SultanpurThursdays, Oct 22-Nov 12
04226Varanasi–Lokmanya Tilak TerminusThursdays, Oct 22-Nov 12
04225Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–VaranasiFridays, Oct 23-Nov 13
04314Yog Nagari Rishikesh–MuzaffarpurSundays & Thursdays, Oct 1-Nov 29
04313Muzaffarpur–Yog Nagari RishikeshMondays & Fridays, Oct 2-Nov 30
04052New Delhi–HowrahFridays, Oct 2-Nov 27
04051Howrah–New DelhiSundays, Oct 4-Nov 29
04062Anand Vihar Terminal–BhagalpurDaily, Oct 10-Nov 25
04061Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar TerminalDaily, Oct 11-Nov 26
04312Yog Nagari Rishikesh–KolkataFridays, Oct 16-Nov 20
04311Kolkata–Yog Nagari RishikeshSundays, Oct 18-Nov 22
04624Amritsar–KolkataWednesdays, Oct 7-Nov 25
04623Kolkata–AmritsarSaturdays, Oct 10-Nov 28
04668Amritsar–BarauniSundays, Oct 4-Nov 29
04667Barauni–AmritsarTuesdays, Oct 6-Dec 1
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Delhi passengers get additional services

Among the services announced, the New Delhi-Supaul-New Delhi special will operate 118 trips. Train 04072 will leave New Delhi at 9:35 pm, whereas train 04071 will leave Supaul at 7:45 am.

The Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur pair will make 94 trips. Train 04062 will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 12 noon, whereas the return 04061 will leave Bhagalpur at 4:30 pm. The New Delhi-Howrah pair will provide 18 trips. Train No 04052 will leave New Delhi at 6:15 pm, whereas 04051 will leave Howrah at 1:40 am.

Special trains from Rishikesh and Amritsar

Northern Railway has announced 36 trips of the Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Muzaffarpur pair and 12 trips of the Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kolkata pair. From Amritsar, the Amritsar-Kolkata-Amritsar special will make 16 trips while the Amritsar -Barauni-Amritsar will offer 18 trips. The trans have several intermediate stops listed in the post.

Mumbai-bound festival services

Passengers heading towards Mumbai will also get special services from Sultanpur and Varanasi to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The Sultanour-LTT and Varanasi -LTT pairs will make eight trips each, as per the Northern Railway.

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Both pairs will travel through Lucknow, with stoppages including Kanpur, Virangana, Orai, Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Igatpuri and Thane. The Varanasi service will have additional stoppage at Sultanpur and Jaunpur City.

Four existing special trains extended

Northern Railways has also extended four existing special services. 04090 New-Delhi-Danapur will now run up to November 20, and 04089 Danapur-New Delhi up to November 21, with eight additional trips each.

Similarly, 02877 Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal has been extended up to November 28 and 02878 Anand Vihar Terminal-Ranchi up to November 29, with nine additional trips each.

For detailed journey information, Northern Railway has asked passengers to contact RailMadad helpline 139 or check the Indian Railways enquiry website.