South Central Railway and North Central Railway have announced additional coaches and special train services to accommodate passenger demand on key routes, according to SCR press release.

The measures include permanent coach augmentation in two existing trains and weekly special services between Prayagraj and Bengaluru.

South Central Railway will add one AC 3-Tier coach to the Secunderabad–Vasco da Gama–Secunderabad Bi-weekly Express, while North Central Railway will add one Sleeper Class coach to the Prayagraj–SSS Hubballi–Prayagraj Weekly Express Special.

Secunderabad–Vasco da Gama train gets extra AC coach

The additional AC 3-Tier coach will be introduced in Train No. 17039 departing Secunderabad from September 2, 2026, and in Train No. 17040 departing Vasco da Gama from September 3.

With the augmentation, the train’s composition will increase from 19 to 20 LHB coaches. The revised rake will have two AC 2-Tier coaches, six AC 3-Tier coaches, six Sleeper Class coaches and four General Second Class coaches.

The train will also have one Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Van with a Divyangjan-friendly compartment and one Generator-cum-Luggage/Brake Van.

North Central Railway will add one Sleeper Class coach to Train No. 04113 Prayagraj–SSS Hubballi Weekly Express Special from September 5 and to Train No. 04114 SSS Hubballi–Prayagraj from September 8.

This will increase the train’s existing composition from 22 to 23 ICF coaches. The revised formation will comprise three AC 3-Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, eight General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Seating-cum-Luggage-cum-Brake Vans with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.

Prayagraj–Bengaluru special trains to make 13 trips

North Central Railway has also announced a weekly special train service between Subedarganj in Prayagraj and Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to manage the additional passenger rush.

Train No. 04135 Subedarganj–Yesvantpur Weekly Express Special will run every Friday from September 11 to December 4, 2026. In the opposite direction, Train No. 04136 Yesvantpur–Subedarganj Weekly Express Special will operate every Monday from September 14 to December 7.

Both services will make 13 trips each. Train No. 04135 will leave Subedarganj at 21:20 hrs on Fridays and reach Yesvantpur at 21:30 hrs on Sundays. Train No. 04136 will depart Yesvantpur at 07:00 hrs on Mondays and arrive at Subedarganj at 04:30 hrs on Wednesdays.

The special trains will stop at Shankargarh, Dabhaura, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Jujharpur, Nagpur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Manchiryal, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka in both directions.

The special service will have 19 coaches, comprising two AC 3-Tier coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two Seating-cum-Luggage Rake coaches with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.