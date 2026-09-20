Indian Railways has given approval for a Rs 209-crore Electronic Interlocking (EI) project at seven stations in the Solapur Division of Central Railway. This move is aimed at modernising signalling infrastructure and supporting the implementation of advanced railway safety systems.

The Ministry of Railways, announcing the sanction on its official X account, stated, “Indian Railways approves Rs 200 crore for Electronic Interlocking at 7 stations in Solapur Division of Central Railway.” The accompanying video underlined the project as a signalling upgrade aimed at enhancing safety.

As per the PIB release shared by the Railway Ministry, the project will cover Mohol, Bale, Hogti Junction-Hotgi A Cabin, Mundhewadi, Wadi Junction and Shahabad.

Key points

Project cost: Rs 209 crore

Stations covered: Seven

Upgrade: Electronic Interlocking

Division: Solapur, Central Railway

Which 7 stations will get Electronic Interlocking?

The seven stations picked for the signalling upgrade are Mohol, Bale, Mundhewadi, Hotgi junction-Hotgi A Cabin, Solapur, Wadi Junction and Shahabad.

All seven are situated on the High Density Network (HDN) 7 route. As per PIB, works for Kavach, Central Traffic Control (CTC) and Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) have already been approved on this route.

For passengers, the Rs 209 crore project is, importantly, a railway signalling and safety infrastructure upgrade.

What is Electronic Interlocking?

Electronic Interlocking is a modern computer-based signalling system that replaces conventional relay-based interlocking.

According to the official release, the system provides “more reliable control of points and signals.” It will also allow quicker detection and restoration of faults. It is also intended to simplify maintenance and support more efficient train operations.

In simple terms, points and signals are crucial components that are used to control and manage train movement.

How will the upgrade support Kavach?

The signalling project is also related to the implementation of Kavach, Indian Railways’ indigenous Automatic Train Protection system. The Railway Ministry stated the Electronic Interlocking project will boost signalling infrastructure across the Solapur Division and “facilitate the implementation of Kavach”

The train protection technology works in a manner that Kavach can automatically apply brakes when required to help prevent trains from passing the red signals. It also keeps a watch on train operations to support safer train movement.

Railway clears other infrastructure projects

The Solapur upgrade is among several railway projects that have recently been approved. The Kavach 4.0 has been sanctioned across 607.7 route km of Lucknow Division for Rs 252 crore. Railway has also given a green signal to an Rs 142 crore traction upgrade on the Savalyapuram-Guntur section and a Rs 133.23 crore four-lane overbridge on Udhna-Ukai Songadh section of Western Railway.