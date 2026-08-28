Indian Railways is working to reduce the time taken to resolve complaints raised through Rail Madad by ensuring that grievances reach the staff deployed on the concerned train directly.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Railway Board has asked Zonal Railways to keep details of escorting staff updated in the CMM/Rail Care system. This will allow complaints received through Rail Madad to be forwarded to the relevant staff through the Coach Mitra system.

How will the new complaint system work?

Launched in 2019, Rail Madad allows passengers to register complaints and seek assistance through multiple channels, including the 139 helpline, website, mobile app and SMS. Users can also provide feedback on the action taken on their complaints.

Under the proposed system, details of staff assigned to a particular train and coach will be entered into the CMM/Rail Care system for each trip. Once the information is available, complaints can be routed to the concerned staff through Coach Mitra.

This will allow train staff to take up complaints while the train is still running, instead of waiting for them to pass through multiple levels, The Indian Express reported.

Why the Railway Board wants faster action

According to The Indian Express report, the Railway Board found that some Rail Madad complaints were not reaching escorting staff within the required timeframe.

If staff details are missing, complaints are first routed to the Divisional Control, which then contacts the staff on the train, causing delays. The Board has asked Zonal Railways to keep staff details updated for every trip to ensure quicker complaint resolution.

Staff to be covered under the system

As per the reports, the system will cover key personnel working on trains, including On-board Housekeeping Service (OBHS) staff, linen distribution staff, mechanical and electrical escorting teams, TTEs and TEs, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and IRCTC managers.

What this means for passengers

The proposed change could make Rail Madad more effective by cutting out an additional communication layer. Instead of the complaint moving from Rail Madad to the control office and then to train staff, it can be sent to the concerned personnel through the digital system.

For passengers, this could mean quicker responses to issues such as housekeeping, linen, electrical or mechanical problems and other onboard complaints while the train is still in service.