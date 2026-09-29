Rail connectivity across Andhra Pradesh is set to get a boost with the approval of a new train service linking several parts of the state.

The service will connect important towns and railway stations along its route, strengthening rail links between the coastal and interior regions of Andhra Pradesh.

The new train will run three times a week and pass through several key stations, including major railway hubs. The service is expected to improve connectivity for passengers travelling between different parts of the state. Here’s a look at its schedule, route and key stoppages.

Machilipatnam-Kurnool City train: Schedule and timings

The Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express will operate three days a week. It will leave Machilipatnam at 4:55 PM and reach Kurnool City at 5:45 AM the following day.

In the return direction, the Kurnool City-Machilipatnam Express will depart from Kurnool City at 9:30 AM and arrive at Machilipatnam at 9:35 PM on the same day.

The train will operate from Machilipatnam on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In the return direction, the service will run from Kurnool City on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Route and major stations

The new train will have stoppages at several key stations along its route, including Gudivada, Vijayawada, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Diguvametta, Nandyal, Betamcherla and Dhone.

With these stoppages, the service will connect passengers from several towns in Andhra Pradesh while providing a direct rail link between Machilipatnam and Kurnool City.

Machilipatnam-Kurnool City train: 499-km route

The approved train service will cover a distance of 499 km between Machilipatnam and Kurnool City.

The route will link the coastal side of Andhra Pradesh with the state’s central and interior regions. With Vijayawada among the major stations on the route, passengers will also have access to an important railway connection during the journey.

More rail options for passengers across Andhra Pradesh

The new train will give passengers another choice when planning journeys between different parts of Andhra Pradesh. Since the service will run three times a week, passengers can choose the train on the days it operates based on their travel plans.

The service will also be useful for passengers travelling between the towns and cities covered on the route. With the train running in both directions on different days, passengers will have another option for planning their journey.