A major boost in connectivity between Bihar and Maharashtra is set to benefit hundreds of passengers travelling between the two states with the launch of the Pune–Danapur Amrit Bharat Express.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the train today from Hadapsar railway station.

With this launch, rail links between Maharashtra and Bihar are set to get stronger, improving access and convenience for people travelling across this busy route.

This train is mainly for passengers who travel long distances and want a cheaper option. You can check out all the details from the schedule, timings and route here for this new service.

Pune–Danapur Amrit Bharat Express: All you need to know

The Amrit Bharat Express between Pune and Danapur will be maintained and operated by Central Railway Zone.

Schedule

The Pune–Danapur Amrit Bharat Express will operate once a week. It will run as train number 11431 from Pune to Danapur, and as train number 11432 on the return journey from Danapur to Pune. The train will follow the same route via Khandwa in both directions.

Route

During its journey, the train will stop at a total of 19 stations. These include Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Timings

Train number 11431 will depart from Pune every Saturday at 3:30 PM and reach Danapur on Monday at 1:30 AM. On the return journey, train number 11432 will leave Danapur every Monday at 3:30 AM and arrive in Pune at 11:05 AM the next day.

Train Coaches

The train will consist of 18 coaches, including Sleeper Class, General Second Class, and other coaches. Only one rake of the Amrit Bharat Express will be used for the Pune–Danapur route.

Relief for Migrant Workers and Long-Distance Passengers

This new train is expected to bring a lot of relief for migrant workers, students, and other long-distance passengers who often move between Bihar and Maharashtra. Many people travel on this route for jobs, education, and family needs, and they usually look for affordable options.

The Amrit Bharat Express will make this journey easier and cheaper compared to many other trains. It will help passengers travel comfortably without spending too much money. This is especially useful for those who travel regularly or during busy seasons when tickets are hard to get.