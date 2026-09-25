Central Railway has regularised the Khadki-Dahar Ka Balaji special train, converting it into a weekly Superfast Express service from October 2026.

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The existing Special Train Nos. 01407/01408 will now operate as regular Train Nos. 20105/20106 Khadki-Dahar Ka Balaji-Khadki Weekly Superfast Express, giving passengers a permanent weekly rail option between Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

New weekly Superfast Express to start from October 11

Train No. 20105 Khadki-Dahar Ka Balaji Weekly Superfast Express will begin regular operations from October 11, 2026. It will run every Sunday, departing Khadki at 9:45 pm and reaching Dahar Ka Balaji at 8:50 am the following Monday.

The return service, Train No. 20106 Dahar Ka Balaji-Khadki Weekly Superfast Express, will start from October 12. It will operate every Monday, leaving Dahar Ka Balaji at noon and arriving at Khadki at 9:55 am the next day.

The service will halt at Lonavla, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura and Jaipur.

The train will have one AC Two-Tier coach, three AC Three-Tier coaches, six Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one Second Class-cum-Guard’s Brake Van and one Generator Car.

Bookings for Train No. 20105 will open on September 25, 2026, through passenger reservation centres and the IRCTC website. Unreserved tickets can be purchased through the UTS system, while passengers can also use the RailOne app for ticket booking.

Central Railway’s non-fare revenue rises 13.67%

Separately, Central Railway said it earned Rs 58.15 crore in non-fare revenue during the April-August period of 2026, recording a 13.67% increase over the Rs 51.16 crore collected during the corresponding period last year.

The zone attributed the increase to initiatives involving railway assets, advertising opportunities, passenger-oriented services and other non-fare revenue streams.

During August 2026, Central Railway awarded 36 contracts through e-auction, generating a total annual licence fee of Rs 324.03 lakh.

The regularisation of the Khadki-Dahar Ka Balaji service adds another weekly long-distance option for passengers, while the revenue figures highlight the railway zone’s parallel focus on generating income from non-fare activities.