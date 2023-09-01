Pune Railway Station to test AI-based IP cameras! Know how it will measure body temperatures and emotions

The Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned to see to the safety of the passengers inside the trains and at the railway stations. Not just safety, even the modernisation of the railway stations is running as its top priority. Let’s take a look at what the people of Pune will soon be seeing at their railway station.

The Pune Railway Station will be partnering with a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, JioThings, for a month-long pilot project under which four AI-based Internet Protocol (IP) Cameras will be installed at the station for the enhancement of surveillance, The Indian Express reported. The cameras will be installed at the entrance, at the exit and in the Public Reservation System (PRS). As per an official, the pilot project will be starting in the next 15 days.

The surveillance system was presented by JioThings as one of the seven proposals it gave to the station, as per the Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Ramdas Bhise. The solution has been given the approval. The officials will now look at its feasibility and modality of its performance, before they finalise it. The other six digital solutions that the firm offered included sub-metering solution, a lightening automation solution, and a water pump automation solution, among others.

About the project

During the month-long project, JioThings will be looking after its expenditures and resources for control units such as electricity and hardware, among other things. The next 15 days will see the installation of the cameras. From there, the firm will keep vigilance for 30 days, Bhise said. “The company also has to provide us with the regular periodic data in those 30 days for the evaluation of the outcome,” he added.

The cameras are meant to monitor the queue at the PRS and will allow for the identification of illegal ticket salesmen. The cameras can scan body temperatures and people’s emotions. It can also help with the management by counting the number of people present in an area.

The Indian Express reported that the railway’s official data shows that the Pune railway station presently has 61 high-quality CCTV cameras and 65 more will be installed by March 2024.