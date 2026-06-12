Pune railway station mega block: Rail passengers travelling through Pune on June 14 will face major disruptions as Central Railway undertakes a nine-hour mega block on the busy Pune-Daund section. The maintenance exercise will lead to train cancellations, short-terminations, rescheduling and platform closures at Pune station.

The special traffic block will remain in force from 8 am to 5 pm on Sunday. During this period, platforms 3 and 4 at Pune station will remain closed for trains arriving from and departing towards Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Central Railway said the block is required for signal and telecommunication upgrades, overhead equipment maintenance and point replacement works aimed at improving operational safety and infrastructure reliability.

Deccan Queen, Nagpur Express among cancelled services

Among the prominent trains cancelled due to the block are the CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen Express (Train Nos. 11007/11008) for journeys commencing on June 14.

Train No. 12136 Nagpur-Pune Express, departing on June 13, and Train No. 12135 Pune-Nagpur Express, scheduled on June 14, will also remain cancelled.

Several passenger services have also been withdrawn for the day, including the Pune-Daund DEMU, Baramati-Pune DEMU, Satara-Pune DEMU, Pune-Talegaon local (Train No. 99902) and Talegaon-Pune local (Train No. 99903).

Passengers travelling to Pune on Train No. 12940 Jaipur-Pune Express (June 13) and Train No. 12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express (June 14) will have to disembark at Khadki as the trains will terminate there.

Train No. 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Express (June 12) and Train No. 11406 Amravati-Pune Express (June 13) will terminate at Hadapsar instead of Pune.

Alternate boarding stations, rescheduled departures announced

Railways has also changed originating stations for some outbound services.

Train No. 12128 Pune-CSMT Intercity Express and Train No. 12939 Pune-Jaipur Express, both scheduled on June 14, will depart from Khadki instead of Pune station.

Meanwhile, Train No. 22171 Pune-Rani Kamlapati Express has been rescheduled. The train, originally slated to leave Pune at 3:15 pm on June 14, will now depart at 7:55 pm.

Central Railway has advised passengers to verify train schedules and running status before starting their journey. Updated information is available through official railway enquiry platforms.