Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that the long-delayed Pune-Nashik rail connectivity project has moved forward with a revised alignment, ending years of uncertainty over the proposed corridor. The new route will connect Pune, Ahilyanagar, Shirdi and Nashik after the originally planned direct alignment was found to be technically unfeasible due to concerns surrounding the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) facility in Pune district.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the new Pune-Sainagar Shirdi train service, Vaishnaw said the revised alignment has already progressed beyond the planning stage, with approvals secured for several portions and construction activity underway on some sections.

Revised alignment to avoid GMRT zone

“The Pune-Nashik (rail link) issue has been resolved. It is now clear that the direct route is technically not possible. The route will be Pune-Ahilyanagar-Shirdi-Nashik,” the minister said.

The revised corridor follows consultations involving the Railways, Maharashtra government and scientific institutions after concerns were raised about the original route passing close to the GMRT observatory near Narayangaon. Scientists had warned that electromagnetic interference generated by railway operations could affect the telescope’s highly sensitive astronomical observations.

Vaishnaw said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new alignment has already been completed and key components of the project have received approvals.

“Large parts of the project have been sanctioned and work has started on some sections. We will get the benefits very soon,” Vaishnaw maintained.

The minister noted that despite the route modification, travel times are expected to remain largely unchanged compared with the original proposal while significantly lowering project costs.

“The Nashik-Shirdi section through Sainagar Shirdi will have a double line capable of speeds up to 160 kmph. Then there will be Shirdi-Ahilyanagar and Ahilyanagar-Pune sections. The time taken will be almost similar to the direct route, but at a much lower cost,” he stated.

According to Vaishnaw, the earlier direct rail corridor was projected to cost nearly ₹35,000 crore, whereas the revised alignment could be completed at roughly one-third of that amount.

Pune rail infrastructure expansion gathers pace

The Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project was originally envisioned as a direct high-speed connection between two of Maharashtra’s major industrial, educational and commercial centres, with trains expected to operate at speeds of up to 200 kmph. However, objections from the scientific community and recommendations from the Departments of Atomic Energy and Science and Technology led to a rethink of the alignment.

The minister also outlined broader plans to expand railway infrastructure across the Pune region as part of a larger capacity augmentation programme.

According to him, a comprehensive master plan has been prepared for Pune and multiple projects are already under implementation to address growing passenger demand and operational requirements.

“Additional platforms are being built at multiple stations in Pune city such as Khadki, Shivajinagar and Hadapsar. The Pune railway station currently has six platforms and as many more are being added,” he informed.

Vaishnaw further said that work is progressing on a major railway terminal at Alandi, which will serve as an important operational hub for the region.

“Earlier plan was to build the terminal at Uruli (a small station on Pune-Daund route). However, due to higher land prices, the terminal project was shifted to Alandi where Railways has significant land parcels,” the minister stated.

The proposed Alandi terminal will feature nine platforms and is expected to handle around 35 trains, providing additional capacity for future rail services in and around Pune.