The Railway Board has approved two new daily train services and additional stoppages for nine existing trains, expanding passenger connectivity across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The two new services are the Pune-Beed Express and the Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU. The approved stoppages will be introduced on services operating across several parts of the Indian Railways network. The respective railway zones will issue separate notifications on the start dates and implementation of the changes.

Pune-Beed Express, Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU approved

The Railway Board has cleared Train Nos. 11433/11434 Pune-Beed Express as a daily service.

Train No. 11433 will depart Pune at 10:45 pm and reach Beed at 6 am. In the return direction, Train No. 11434 will leave Beed at 9:30 pm and arrive at Pune at 5:20 am.

The service will stop at Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Shrigonda Road, Ahilyanagar, Narayandoho, New Ashti and Amalner Bhandyache.

The Board has also approved Train Nos. 69105/69106 Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU as a daily service.

Train No. 69105 will depart Pratapnagar at 5 am and reach Tanda Road at 9:35 am the next day, while Train No. 69106 will leave Tanda Road at 5:05 pm and arrive at Pratapnagar at 9:25 pm.

The MEMU will halt at Dabhoi, Chhuchhapura, Bodeli, Pavi, Chhota Udepur, Padaliya Road, Motisadhli, Ambari Richhavi, Alirajpur, Khandala, Jobat and Dekakund.

9 trains to get additional stoppages

The Railway Board has also approved new stoppages for nine train services across different routes.

Train Nos. 13257/13258 Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jansadharan Express will get a halt at Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh.

Train Nos. 14661/14662 Barmer-Jammu Tawi Express will stop at Sambhar Lake, while Train Nos. 15013/15014 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam Ranikhet Express will halt at Malakhera.

Train Nos. 22901/22902 Bandra (T)-Udaipur Express will get a stoppage at Kapasan. Train Nos. 17481/17482 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express will stop at Norla Road.

Train Nos. 12859/12860 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Express and 12129/12130 Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express will both get a halt at Ghatshila.

Train Nos. 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express will stop at Manoharpur, while Train Nos. 14701/14702 Shri Ganganagar-Bandra (T) Amrapura Aravali Express will get a stoppage at Gogameri.

The new services and additional halts are expected to provide passengers with more travel options and improve access to several destinations. The concerned railway zones will announce the operational dates and other implementation details separately.