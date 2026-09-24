Passengers planning to travel between Chennai and Kollam during the Pooja festival period will have additional train options in October and early November. Southern Railway has announced 20 special services across four weekly express special trains connecting Chennai and Kollam.

According to information shared by Southern Railway on X, the special services will operate under Train Nos. 06117, 06118, 06121 and 06122. Each train will make five trips, taking the total number of services to 20.

While most of the services are scheduled during October, the final Kollam-Dr MGR Chennai Central service will depart on November 1.

Train Route Departure Dates Arrival Services 06117 Chennai Egmore-Kollam 11.40 pm Oct 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 Kollam at 4.20 pm next day 5 06118 Kollam-Chennai Egmore 6.45 pm Oct 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 Chennai Egmore at 12.30 pm next day 5 06121 Chennai Egmore-Kollam 11.40 pm Oct 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 Kollam at 4.20 pm next day 5 06122 Kollam-Dr MGR Chennai Central 6.45 pm Oct 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov 1 Chennai Central at 11.35 am next day 5

Train 06117 Chennai Egmore-Kollam

Train No. 06117 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Weekly Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.40 pm every Thursday on October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. It will reach Kollam at 4.20 pm the following day.

According to the timetable shared by Southern Railway, the train will stop at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam before reaching Kollam.

The return service, Train No. 06118 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Weekly Express Special, will leave Kollam at 6.45 pm every Friday on October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. It is scheduled to reach Chennai Egmore at 12.30 pm the next day.

Another five services from Chennai on Saturdays

Train No. 06121 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Weekly Express Special will operate on October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, all Saturdays. It will depart Chennai Egmore at 11.40 pm and arrive at Kollam at 4.20 pm on Sunday.

The train will follow the same intermediate station pattern shown by Southern Railway, covering Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam.

Kollam-Chennai Central special on Sundays

Train No. 06122 Kollam-Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express Special will depart Kollam at 6.45 pm on October 4, 11, 18 and 25 and November 1.

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It will reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.35 am the following day. The service will stop at Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Perambur.

When will reservations open?

Southern Railway said in its X post that “Advance Reservation opens 08.00 hrs.” The advisory specifies that advance reservations for Train Nos. 06121 and 06122 have opened at 8 am on September 23, 2026.

Passengers should note that 06118 terminates at Chennai Egmore, whereas 06122 terminates at Dr MGR Chennai Central. All four trains together account for 20 Pooja festival special services.