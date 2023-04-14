PM Modi’s Rs 7,000-cr bonanza for Northeast! Key railways, infra projects announced for state – Details inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced several railway projects for the Northeastern region of India, inaugurated a methanol plant, and laid the foundation for a bridge over the Brahmaputra river. The PM virtually inaugurated five railway works, including Digaru-Lumding and Gauripur-Abhayapuri sections, and the doubling of tracks between New Bongaigaon and Dhup Dhara. Additionally, he launched the electrification of the Raninagar-Jalpaiguri-Guwahati, Senchoa-Silghat, and Senchoa-Mairabari sections, with the total cost of these projects estimated at Rs 7,300 crore.

Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge

In addition to the railway projects, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge over the Brahmaputhtra river, which will be constructed over the next 3-4 years with an expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore. Environmental and other clearances have already been obtained from various agencies for starting construction work.

PM Modi also virtually commissioned a methanol plant in Namrup, Dibrugarh, built by Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day, constructed at an investment of Rs 1,709 crore. The Assam government holds a 51% stake in the plant, with the remaining 49% held by Oil India. After commissioning, APL will be able to sell methanol to other states and export to neighboring countries.

Beautification of amphitheatre ‘Rang Ghar’

Finally, the PM launched Rs 124-crore beautification work of the ‘Rang Ghar’, an amphitheatre built by Ahom King Pramatta Singha in the 18th century. The Prime Minister also witnessed a mega Bihu dance, featuring more than 11,000 dancers and drummers in a single venue. After a performance on Thursday, the Bihu recital made two Guinness World Records – the largest Bihu dance performance in a single venue and the largest ‘dhol’ recital in a single venue.

AIIMS Guwahati announced

According to the official PMO release, PM Modi dedicated AIIMS Guwahati and three other medical colleges to the nation. “He also laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launched ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries,” the PMO added.