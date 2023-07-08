Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Telangana’s Kazipet today. This is going to be the first Indian Railway manufacturing unit for the state. The construction of the new unit is in line with the Government of India’s (GoIs) ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative.

History of Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet

Initially, a Wagon Repair Workshop was sanctioned at Kazipet to undertake Periodic Overhauling (POH) of 200 Wagons per month. The project was entrusted to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). Later on, considering various factors such as the enhanced requirement of wagons by Railways, regular demand from various quarters for establishing a manufacturing unit.

In a bid to promote the local industry, the ‘Wagon Repair Shop’ at Kazipet is being upgraded to a ‘Railway Manufacturing Unit’ with an estimated cost of Rs 521 crores approximately.

What to manufacture in Kazipet’s new Railway Manufacturing Unit?

The new manufacturing unit will produce wagons for Indian Railways. In the first year, it will have the capacity to manufacture 1,200 wagons per year. From the second year onwards, this will be scaled up to 2,400 wagons per year.

Significance of Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet:-

This new Railway Manufacturing Unit will contribute towards the overall development of the region. The Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet will spur the ecosystem of new industrial development in Hanamkonda region of Telangana State and will play an important role in the socio-economic progress of the people in the region.

The new Railway Manufacturing unit will also boost the industry by ensuring better availability of rolling stock. In addition, the increased production of rolling stock will not only spur the economic growth of Telangana but also of the nation’s economy by transporting critical and much needed bulk commodities across the country.