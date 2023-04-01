PM Modi to launch country’s 11th Vande Bharat from Bhopal to Delhi – Check stations, timings and more

On his ongoing trip in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the capital city of Bhopal to participate in the current Combined Commanders’ Conference and to officially launch the country’s 11th Vande Bharat service to Delhi. The PM’s welcome roadshow was, however, postponed because of Thursday’s tragedy at the Indore temple, which claimed the lives of 36 people, a Bharatiya Janata Party official said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Rajnath Singh, the leaders of the three armed forces, and PM Modi will all take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference. The meeting takes place from March 30 to April 1.

India’s 11th Vande Bharat Express

The latest Vande Bharat will run six days a week between Delhi and Bhopal. On Saturday, there will be no service. The express train will run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph between Palwal and Agra, 130 kmph between Agra and Lalitpur, and 120 kmph between Lalitpur and Bina in the North Central Railway zone.

Also Read Indian Railways gear up for 11th Vande Bharat Express and first in Western Central zone- Details inside

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. “It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region,” the PMO said in a release.

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Schedule

At 5.55 am, this train will depart from the Rani Kamlapati railway station. It will arrive at Agra Cantt railway station at 11.40 am and will stop for five minutes. It is scheduled to arrive at the New Delhi Railway Station at 1.45 pm.

The train will leave from New Delhi at 2.45 pm and arrive at Agra Cantt at 4.45 pm. It is scheduled to arrive at the Rani Kamlapati railway station at 10.45 pm.