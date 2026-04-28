Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains today, April 28. The two new trains are the Banaras–Pune Amrit Bharat Express and the Ayodhya–Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express.

These new trains will significantly enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, providing commuters with more affordable, comfortable, and convenient long-distance travel options.

Banaras–Pune Amrit Bharat Express: Route and key stations

The first service PM Modi will flag off is the Banaras–Pune Amrit Bharat Express. The Banaras–Pune Amrit Bharat Express train will run between Banaras and Hadapsar (Pune), covering a long route with 20 stoppages.

Stations: Banaras, Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj Junction, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, Jansi, Bina, Rani Kamalapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, Daund Chord Line, Hadapsar.

Ayodhya–Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages and route

The second train PM Modi is going to flag off is the Ayodhya–Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express. This train will operate between Ayodhya Dham Junction and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, covering 14 key stoppages along the route.

Stations: Ayodhya Dham Jn, Sultanpur Jn, Pratapgarh Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Manikpur Jn, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi Jn, Bhusaval Jn, Jalgaon, Nashik Road, Kalyan Jn, Thane, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

New Amrit Bharat Express Trains: Impact on commuters, tourism, and economic growth

Easier and better connectivity for commuters

These trains will directly connect big cities like Banaras, Ayodhya, Pune, and Mumbai. Passengers will not need to change multiple trains during their journey. This will make travel faster, simpler, and more comfortable.

Easier travel to religious places

The Banaras–Pune train will help people visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham more easily, while the Ayodhya–Mumbai train will make travel to the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya smoother.

Support for tourism and the economy

These train routes will connect important cities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. This will help in growing tourism, business travel, and overall economic development.