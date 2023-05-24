PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand’s 1st Vande Bharat Express on May 25 – Check routes, stoppage, and distance

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is going to introduce new Vande Bharat Express for the state of Uttarakhand. This new train will be launched on May 25, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is going to be the sixth semi-high speed train to be launched in the FY 2023-24.

Route of Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express will connect Dehradun with Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal). This is also going to be the fifth blue and white colour train for the national capital.

Distance and Travel time of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train will cover the distance of 314 km in four hours and 45 minutes. Presently, the fastest train between the two cities is New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express. It takes six hours and 10 minutes in completing the same distance.

Frequency of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

The new blue and white colour train will operate six days a week except Wednesday.

Stoppages of Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

Durinh its journey between Delhi and Dehradun, the new Vande Bharat Express will halt at five railway stations. These are – Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City.

Composition of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat is composed of eight coaches – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.

Vande Bharat Express launched in FY 2023-24:-

The national transporter has escalated the manufacturing of blue and white colour train in the country. In the current fiscal, the railways launched six Vande Bharat Express on following routes: Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, and Howrah-Puri rail route.