PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat Express train today – Know its routes, distance, travel time and significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today. He will flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains – Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. These will be the country’s 25th and 26th semi-high speed trains.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of two railway stations. These are: Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

Vande Bharat Express train for Uttar Pradesh:-

This will be the second Vande Bharat Express train for the state. The train will operate between Gorakhpur and Lucknow via Ayodhya. The train will be maintained and operated by the North Eastern Railway (NER) zone. This will also be the first new age train for the NER zone. The train will run six days a week. It will cover a distance of more than 270 kms in four hours and 15 minutes.

This new age train will run six days a week except Saturday. During its journey, the train will halt at two railway stations. These are: Basti and Ayodhya.

Vande Bharat Express train for Rajasthan:-

This will be the second blue and white colour train for Rajasthan. It will connect Jodhpur with Ahmedabad. The train will boost the connectivity between Rajasthan and Gujarat. It will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. The train will run six days a week except Tuesday.

During its journey between the two stations, the train will halt at six railway stations. These are – Pali Marwar, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur Junction, and Mahesana Junction.

Redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station:-

The Gorakhpur railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 498 crore. The station will be built with world class passenger amenities. The station will have separate entry and exit gates for In and Out. It will also have dedicated parking space for vehicles.

Redevelopment of Bikaner railway station:-

The Bikaner railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 450 Crores. The facelift work involves renovation of all platforms along with flooring and ceiling while ensuring preservation of the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station.