PM Modi to flag off Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express next week; to lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore in Kerala

India’s 16th Vande Bharat Express is set to be launched next week. This new semi-high speed train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25, 2023. The new age train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

This is going to be the first blue and white colour train for Kerala and third for the Southern Railway (SR) zone. The train will be inaugurated from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at around 10:30 AM.

This new ultra modern train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. Presently, the trial run is being conducted in presence of senior railway officials.

Distance:-

The train is likely to cover a distance of more than 570 kms in less than 9 hours. Currently, the Rajdhani Express takes around nine hours two connect the two cities – Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

Frequency of Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat is expected to operate six days a week. However, the final schedule of the train will be announced soon.

Other projects:-

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation worth more than Rs 3,200 crores. He will dedicate the Kochi water metro to the nation. This one of its kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city.

PM Modi will also dedicate the rail electrification project of Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section to the nation. He will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Varkala, and Sivagiri railway stations. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.