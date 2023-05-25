PM Modi to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express today; Know inaugural run, stoppages and other details

Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express will commence its maiden run today. The train will operate between Dehradun and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal). The new semi-high speed train is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from New Delhi.

Several dignitaries including Governor Lt Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and others will grace the occasion. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the newly electrified rail line sections in Uttarakhand. With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100% electrified.

Dehradun- Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express inaugural run:-

On its inaugural run today, this blue and white colour train will run as a special train. The train number 02458 Dehradun- Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express Inaugural special will depart from Dehradun at 11:00 hrs.

Cling on to your seats and welcome the advent of a new #VandeBharatExpress into the haven of spirituality: Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

During its journey, between Dehradun and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT), the train will halt at five stations. These are – Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City.

Who to board Dehradun-ANVT Vande Bharat Express train today:-

The students from different schools across Dehradun will get a chance to board the train during its inaugural run today. The students have been selected on the basis of competitions.

Beginning of commercial run of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

The 20457/20458 Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will begin its commercial operation from May 29, 2023 (Monday) onwards. The eight coach rake will run six days a week except Wednesday.

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is going to be the sixth blue and white colour train to be inaugurated in FY 2023-24. Other semi-high speed train inaugurated this fiscal are: Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

The railways has planned to launch more Vande Bharat Express on different routes across the country. Some of the routes where such trains will be introduced in the coming months are: New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati, Ranchi-Howrah, Patna-Howrah, Mumbai-Madgaon, Lucknow-Gorakhpur, etc.