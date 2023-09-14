Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate important rail projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore to Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The projects will provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region by facilitating movement of passengers as well as freight traffic.

Rail projects to be dedicated to nation:-

PM Modi will dedicate several rail projects which include Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, 3rd rail line between Champa to Jamga, and 3rd rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur. He will dedicate the Merry-Go-Round (MGR) system Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS).

Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I:

The railway has developed Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I under the ambitious PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. The 124.8 km long rail project stretches from Kharsia to Dharamjaigarh. It includes a spur line to Gare-Pelma and three feeder lines connecting Chhal, Baroud, Durgapur and other coal mines.

Built at a cost of around Rs 3,055 crore, the rail line is equipped with electrified broad gauge (BG) level crossings and free part double line with passenger amenities. The project will prove to be beneficial for coal transportation from Mand-Raigarh coalfields.

Third rail line between Champa to Jamga:

The national transporter has constructed a third railway line between Champa to Jamga at a total cost of around Rs 796 crore. The 98 kilometre long line will improve rail connectivity in the region.

Third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur:

The third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur has been built at a cost of about Rs 516 crore. The 50 km long rail line will lead to an increase in both tourism and employment opportunities.

Merry-Go-Round system:

Built at a cost of more than Rs 2070 crore, the Merry-Go-Round (MGR) system will supply low cost, high grade coal from NTPC’s Talaipalli coal mine to 1600 MW NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station. The 65-km-long electrified MGR is a technological marvel for improving the coal transportation from coal mines to power stations.