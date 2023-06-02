Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, joined forces on Thursday to unveil the e-plaque of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the Railway. In a show of unity, the two leaders jointly flagged off an Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to the Nepal Custom yard.

Additionally, PM Modi and Dahal inaugurated the integrated check posts at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal, which were constructed with India’s assistance. They also unveiled the integrated check posts in India’s Sanauli and Nepal’s Bhairahawa.

Gorakhpur-New Butwal substation

Further demonstrating their commitment to enhanced bilateral relations, PM Modi and Dahal set into motion the Gorakhpur-New Butwal substation 400 KV cross-border transmission line. Moreover, they laid the foundation stone of Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Oil Pipeline, a significant project connecting India and Nepal.

India, Nepal sign 7 agreements

During the meeting, seven agreements were exchanged between India and Nepal in the presence of the two leaders. These agreements focused on infrastructure development, connectivity, and people-to-people ties, emphasising the shared vision for mutual progress.

Among the key exchanges was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Foreign Affairs, Nepal, and the Sushma Swaraj Institute for Foreign Service, India. Another significant MoU was signed for the development of an integrated check post at Dodra Chandani. Additionally, a project development agreement for the Lower Arun hydroelectric project was exchanged.

This visit marks PM Dahal’s fourth visit to India since assuming office in December of the previous year. The trip is expected to provide renewed impetus to the close and unique relationship between India and Nepal.