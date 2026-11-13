PM Modi in Bengaluru: Passengers travelling between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa will get a new direct Vande Bharat Express service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on Friday, November 13. This train will connect the Karnataka capital with destinations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Udupi, Mangaluru, Gokarna, Murdeshwar and Karwar.

The flag-off took place during PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit around 1 PM. Meanwhile, South Western Railway, in its official release, confirmed that regular passenger operations between Yesvantpur and Madgaon will begin from November 15, 2026.

The new 16-coach Vande Bharat Express will provide services for six days in each direction, with AC Chair and Executive Chair Car accommodation.

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat today: Inaugural train timings

South Western Railway has announced two inaugural special trains for November 13.

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Train No. 06512-SMVT Bengaluru to Madgaon: The inaugural special departed from SMVT Bengaluru at 1:30 pm on Friday and will reach Madgaon at 2:55 am on November 14.

It will have stoppages at Shravanabelagola, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Hassan, Kundapura, Mudreshwar, Mookambika Road, Byndoor, Gokarna Road and Karwar.

Train No. 06213-Mangaluru Junction to SMVT Bengaluru: This inaugural special departed from Mangaluru Junction at 1:30 pm on November 13 and will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 9 pm the same day.

Its scheduled stops include Kabakaputtur, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Subrahmanya Road and Shravanabelagola. Both inaugural trains will run with 16-coach Vande Bharat trainsets.

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat: Regular train timings from November 15

Details Yesvantpur–Madgaon Madgaon–Yesvantpur Train number 26655 26656 Departure 7:35 am 8:20 am Arrival 8:55 pm 9:15 pm Journey duration 13 hours 20 minutes 12 hours 55 minutes Operating days Except Wednesday Except Thursday

Regular services will start from both Yesvantpur and Madgaon on Sunday, November, 15. Train 26655 will operate from Yesvantpur to Madgaon six days a week, excluding Wednesdays. Train 26656 will run from Madgaon to Yesvantpur six days a week, excluding Thursdays.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat: Full route and stoppages

The regular service will interlink Yesvantpur Junction, Hassan, Kabakaputtur, Subramanya Road, Shravanabelagola, Udupi, Mangaluru Junction, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Gokarna Road, Mookambika, Karwar and Madgaon.

As per the South Western Railway official post on X, the service is likely to boost connectivity for tourists, students, pilgrims and business travellers heading towards destinations like Udupi, Murdeshwar, Kollur (Mookambika), Gokarna and Karwar.

What passenger facilities will the new Vande Bharat offer?

As per an official Indian Railways schedule shared by the DRM Bengaluru on X, the train will offer ergonomically designed seats, enhanced onboard passenger amenities and automatic climate control.

It also has automatic plug doors and fully sealed gangways, designed to boost passenger convenience and comfort. The 16-coach train will also provide AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car seating options.

Existing Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat to be discontinued

Passengers should also note that the introduction of the new Bengaluru-Mangalore service will coincide with the discontinuation of an existing Vande Bharat route.

According to details shared by South Western Railway, train numbers 20645/20646 running between Madgaon and Mangaluru Central will be discontinued in both directions from November 15, 2026.

Travellers using the existing service should check alternative trains and updated schedules before heading for their journeys. Passengers can also verify train timings information through the official Indian Railways enquiry website, enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, railway helpline 139 or the NTES app.