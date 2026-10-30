Rail connectivity in Gujarat is set to receive a major boost with the introduction of two new train services connecting important cities, religious destinations and industrial areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat today and flagged off the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express and the Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU train. The new services are expected to strengthen rail connectivity across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

While the Ahmedabad-Varanasi Express will make travel easier for pilgrims and tourists, the MEMU service will improve local rail connectivity in Gujarat, benefiting daily passengers and people travelling to the Becharaji Industrial Area and Shri Bahuchar Mata Temple.

Ahmedabad-Varanasi Express: Stoppages in Gujarat, Rajasthan and UP

The Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express will connect Gujarat with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, providing passengers with another rail link between the three states.

The train will have major stoppages at Sabarmati, Mehsana and Palanpur in Gujarat. In Rajasthan, it will stop at Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Mandawar Mahwa Road, Kherli, Nadbai and Bharatpur.

In Uttar Pradesh, the major stoppages will include Idgah Agra Junction, Tundla Junction, Govindpuri, Subedarganj, Mirzapur and Varanasi. These stops will provide passengers from several cities and towns along the route with access to the new service.

Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU: Route, stoppages

Along with the express train, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Mehsana – Becharaji – Sabarmati MEMU service. The train is expected to make daily travel easier for people travelling between Mehsana, Becharaji and Sabarmati.

The service will have stoppages at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya Road, Kalol, Kadi, Bhoyani, Katosan Road, Becharaji, Chanasma, Unjha and Mehsana.

The additional rail service will improve connectivity for passengers travelling between these towns and provide better access to nearby areas.

Better rail access to Becharaji Industrial Area and temple

The MEMU service is also expected to benefit people travelling to the Becharaji Industrial Area. Improved rail connectivity will make daily commuting easier for employees and other people visiting the industrial area.

Passengers visiting Shri Bahuchar Mata Temple in Becharaji are also expected to benefit from the service. The improved rail link will provide better access to the temple for devotees travelling from Mehsana, Sabarmati and other locations along the route.

Together, the two train services are expected to strengthen rail connectivity across Gujarat and improve passenger access to important destinations in the region.