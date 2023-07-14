Indian Railways is set to operate a special tourist train for the upcoming ‘Nepal Nirvana’ tour package. The seven nights and eight days tour will commence on October 20, 2023 from Howrah railway station. The rail tour will conclude on October 28, 2023.

During the journey, the boarding and deboarding is available only at Howrah and Raxaul railway station. From there, the passengers will have to board Train number 13043 Raxaul-Howrah Special. There will be overnight journeys by train. On October 21, the passengers will have to deboard at Raxaul railway station. From Raxaul, the passengers will be transferred to the Nepal border by road.

List of places to visit:-

The passengers will be able to visit the following tourist places. These are:

Chitwan National Park – Elephant Safari, Jeep Safari

Pokhara Sightseeing – Phewa Lake, Sarangkot View Point for Sunrise, Bindhyabasini Mandir, Davi’s Falls, Gupteswar Mahadev Cave

Kathmandu – Manokamna Temple, Pashupatinath Temple, Durbar Square, Royal Palace, Swayambhunath Temple, etc.

Special train for Nepal Nirvana rail tour package:-

This rail tour package will be conducted by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Exclusive Second AC Charter Coach. The train will depart from Howrah at 23:00 hrs and will reach Raxaul at 13:35 hrs on October 21st. During the return journey, the train number 13044 Raxaul-Howrah Special will depart from the originating station at 21:00 hrs and will reach Howrah at 12:20 hrs.

Fare of Nepal Nirvana Exclusive rail tour package:-

The price of this rail tour package starts at Rs 34,300 per person on a triple sharing. The cost per person on single and twin sharing are Rs 43,510 and Rs 35,600 respectively.

In addition, the passengers have to pay an extra TCS amount at the time of booking. The TCS amount for single, double and triple sharing are – Rs 8702, Rs 7120, Rs 6860 respectively. The TCS applicable on overseas tour packages w.e.f July 01, 2023 has been changed to 20 percent instead of 5 percent.

How to book a ticket:-

The ticket can be booked by visiting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website at https://www.irctctourism.com. In case of any problem, one can dial 8595904072, 8595938067, 8595904079 or 8595904077.