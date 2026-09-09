To ease the rush on the Patna–Howrah rail route, Eastern Railway has decided to extend a special train service between the two cities. The train will now continue to run on selected Sundays over the next few months, adding an extra service on the route during a period of higher travel demand.

The Patna–Howrah–Patna Special train will connect key stations across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, providing another travel option between the three states. Check the complete schedule, stoppages and timings of the special train below.

11 more Sunday trips between Patna and Howrah

The Patna–Howrah–Patna Special (02024/02023) has been extended for 11 more trips to meet the additional demand on the route. The train will continue to operate on Sundays during October, November and December 2026, with no changes to its existing timings, stoppages or composition.

The extended services will run on October 4, 11, 18 and 25, followed by November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The train will also operate on December 6 and 13.

Which stations will the train stop at?

Starting from Patna Junction, the train covers a series of important stations before reaching Howrah Junction. In Bihar, the stoppages include Patna Sahib, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, Hathidah, Luckeesarai, Jamui and Jhajha.

The train then enters Jharkhand, stopping at Jasidih, Madhupur, Jamtara and Chittaranjan, before continuing towards West Bengal through Asansol and Durgapur.

The final destination is Howrah Junction, located across the Hooghly River from central Kolkata and one of the key railway terminals serving the Kolkata metropolitan region.

Festive travel gets an extra train option

The extended train will give passengers another option to travel between Patna and Howrah during the festive season. The 11 extra Sunday trips will help passengers choose more travel dates in the coming months.

The train will follow the same timings and stoppages as before. Passengers can therefore use the existing schedule while planning their journey on the newly added dates.