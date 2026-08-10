If you are planning a weekend trip to Goa and looking for a convenient way to travel from Mumbai, there is some good news. A special train will operate between Mumbai CSMT and Madgaon on select days, giving passengers another option to reach Goa by rail.

The service can be useful for those heading to Goa for a short break, while also providing a rail option for travellers visiting towns and cities along the Konkan coast.

The train will operate in both directions on the announced dates, with multiple stops across Maharashtra and Goa. This will allow passengers from several stations along the route to board the service.

Here is a look at the train schedule, stoppages and coach details to help you plan your journey.

Mumbai CSMT to Madgaon Special Train: Schedule, Route

Train No. From- To Date Departure Arrival 01029 Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon Special August 13 & 15, 2026 Mumbai CSMT – 12:20 am Madgaon – 3:15 pm 01030 Madgaon–Mumbai CSMT Special August 13 & 15, 2026 Madgaon – 4:00 pm Mumbai CSMT – 3:45 am (next day)

The special train between Mumbai CSMT and Madgaon (Train No. 01029) will run on August 13 and August 15, 2026. The train will leave Mumbai CSMT at 12:20 am and reach Madgaon at 3:15 pm on the same day, giving passengers an additional option for travel towards Goa.

In the return direction, the Madgaon–Mumbai CSMT Special (Train No. 01030) will also run on August 13 and August 15. The train will depart from Madgaon at 4:00 pm and reach Mumbai CSMT at 3:45 am the following day.

Train Stations and Coach Details

The special train will stop at several stations along the route, including Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

The stops will provide travel options for passengers from Mumbai, the Konkan region and destinations towards Goa.

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The special train will have 24 coaches, including two AC 2-tier coaches, three AC 3-tier coaches, five sleeper coaches, 12 general coaches and two SLRD coaches.