scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Passengers give thumbs up to Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check ticket booking process, fare

The train will operate on all days except Wednesday.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
ajmer delhi vande bharat, ajmer delhi vande bharat train number, ajmer delhi vande bharat schedule, ajmer delhi vande bharat route, ajmer delhi vande bharat rate, ajmer delhi vande bharat booking, ajmer delhi vande bharat fare chart, ajmer delhi vande bharat fare details, ajmer delhi vande bharat fare news, ajmer delhi vande bharat rate chart,
On its route, the train has stoppages at three stations – Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon.

India’s 15th Vande Bharat Express has become quite popular among the rail commuters. This blue and white colour train connects Ajmer with Delhi. This new age train covers a distance of 428 km in five hours and fifteen minutes.

On its route, the train has stoppages at three stations – Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon. The train will operate on all days except Wednesday.

Also Read: GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways likely to introduce Vande Bharat in Kerala soon! Route, frequency – All details here

Also Read

Ticket Booking of 20977/20978 Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

The ticket of this new age train can be booked through both online and offline mode. The person can use the IRCTC app to book the train ticket. One can also visit the railway counter to purchase the ticket. Only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to board the train. The train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car (CC), and Executive Chair Car (EC).

Let’s see the fare of 20977 Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

  • from Ajmer to Delhi Cantt – Rs 1,085
  • from Ajmer to Jaipur – Rs 505
  • from Ajmer to Alwar – Rs 875
  • from Ajmer to Gurgaon – Rs 1,075

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

  • from Ajmer to Delhi Cantt – Rs 2,075
  • from Ajmer to Jaipur – Rs 970
  • from Ajmer to Alwar – Rs 1,640
  • from Ajmer to Gurgaon – Rs 2,045

Let’s see the fare of 20978 Delhi Cantt – Ajmer Vande Bharat Express:- 

AC Chair Car (CC) fare: 

  • from Delhi to Ajmer – Rs 1,250
  • from Delhi to Gurgaon – Rs 380
  • from Delhi to Alwar – Rs 795
  • from Delhi to Jaipur – Rs 1,050

Also Read: Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express commences commercial run – Know timings, stoppages, frequency and other details

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

  • from Delhi to Ajmer – Rs 2,270
  • from Delhi to Gurgaon – Rs 705
  • from Delhi to Alwar – Rs 1,340
  • from Delhi to Jaipur – Rs 1,845

Catering Charges:-

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-04-2023 at 14:14 IST

Stock Market