Passengers give thumbs up to Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check ticket booking process, fare

India’s 15th Vande Bharat Express has become quite popular among the rail commuters. This blue and white colour train connects Ajmer with Delhi. This new age train covers a distance of 428 km in five hours and fifteen minutes.

On its route, the train has stoppages at three stations – Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon. The train will operate on all days except Wednesday.

Ticket Booking of 20977/20978 Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

The ticket of this new age train can be booked through both online and offline mode. The person can use the IRCTC app to book the train ticket. One can also visit the railway counter to purchase the ticket. Only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to board the train. The train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car (CC), and Executive Chair Car (EC).

Let’s see the fare of 20977 Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from Ajmer to Delhi Cantt – Rs 1,085

from Ajmer to Jaipur – Rs 505

from Ajmer to Alwar – Rs 875

from Ajmer to Gurgaon – Rs 1,075

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

from Ajmer to Delhi Cantt – Rs 2,075

from Ajmer to Jaipur – Rs 970

from Ajmer to Alwar – Rs 1,640

from Ajmer to Gurgaon – Rs 2,045

Let’s see the fare of 20978 Delhi Cantt – Ajmer Vande Bharat Express:-

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from Delhi to Ajmer – Rs 1,250

from Delhi to Gurgaon – Rs 380

from Delhi to Alwar – Rs 795

from Delhi to Jaipur – Rs 1,050

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:-

from Delhi to Ajmer – Rs 2,270

from Delhi to Gurgaon – Rs 705

from Delhi to Alwar – Rs 1,340

from Delhi to Jaipur – Rs 1,845

Catering Charges:-

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.