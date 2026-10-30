To accommodate additional passenger traffic during the upcoming festive season, Indian Railways has announced special train services on two routes.

The South Central Railway will operate a one-way special train between Parvatipuram in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana. Meanwhile, Northern Railway will run unreserved special trains between Beas in Punjab and Delhi on selected dates in November and December.

The services are aimed at providing additional travel options and managing the expected rush during the festive period. Here are the train numbers, timings, stoppages and other details.

Parvatipuram–Hyderabad special train: Schedule, route, timings

Train No. 08513 Parvatipuram–Hyderabad One-Way Special will operate on November 3.

The train will depart from Parvatipuram at 3:45 am and reach Hyderabad at 9:30 pm on the same day. It will consist of 1AC, 3AC, 3E and General Second Class coaches.

The special train will halt at several stations along the route, including Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Pendurti, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Charlapalli and Secunderabad.

Beas–Delhi special trains: Dates, timings and stoppages

Train No. 04508 Beas Junction–Delhi Junction Unreserved Special will run on November 1, 8, 11, 16, 25 and 30, and December 12, 20 and 27. It will depart from Beas Junction at 1 pm and reach Delhi Junction at 9 pm.

In the return direction, Train No. 04507 Delhi Junction–Beas Junction Unreserved Special will operate on November 2, 9, 11, 16 and 19, and December 14, 21 and 28. It will depart from Delhi Junction at 8:20 am and arrive at Beas Junction at 3:30 pm.

On its journey, the train will stop at Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Badli and Subzi Mandi in both directions.

Both special trains will consist of General Class coaches and will operate as unreserved services.

Additional connectivity across important regional routes

The special trains will strengthen rail links between key regional centres, particularly on routes that see passenger movement across multiple states.

The Beas–Delhi services will provide rail connectivity between Punjab, Haryana and the national capital, while the Parvatipuram–Hyderabad train will serve passengers travelling between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.