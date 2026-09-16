Passengers travelling through some of Delhi’s major railway stations can now use OTP-based digital lockers to keep their luggage temporarily. With this facility, travellers can step outside the station or spend their waiting time without carrying heavy bags.

Northern Railway’s Delhi Division has launched 24X7 OTP-based digital lockers at major stations. Announcing the launch on its official X handle, Northern Railway stated, “Store safe, step out smart, your journey just got lighter!”

The railway stated the initiative provides a secure and convenient luggage storage option, especially for tourists and passengers travelling with heavy luggage.The initiative covers four major stations: New Delhi (NDLS), Delhi Junction (DLI), Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM), and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT).

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Where are the digital lockers available?

The facility is currently running at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations. Lockers at Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Junction will be made functional shortly, Northern Railway Chief Public Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhay stated to PTI.

At New Delhi Railway Station, passengers can locate the lockers in the Main Hall near Platform No.16, below the digital display board. At Hazrat Nizamuddin, the facility is available near the staircase. The lockers at both operational stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

How do the OTP-based lockers work?

The lockers are self-operated and use a passenger’s mobile number and OTP for access. Passengers first need to enter their mobile number on the monitor near the lockers and verify it through the OTP received on their phone. Upadhyay stated to PTI, “The lockers use a digital, OTP-based access system,” allowing passengers to deposit and collect their belongings securely without carrying heavy luggage during their waiting period or visits outside the station.

After OTP verification, passengers can choose the locker size and duration based on their needs. They can then make the payment, place their luggage inside the allotted locker and close it.

How much does the digital locker cost?

Northern Railway also shared a video featuring a passenger using the facility on its X account. In this video, the passenger is showing the screen in which the locker charges are Rs 60 for six hours, Rs 130 for 12 hours, and Rs 160 for 24 hours.

Sharing his experience, the passenger mentions, “This is a good facility for passengers. We can safely keep our belongings here and collect them when needed.” Payment can be made online, and passengers can open and close their lockers themselves.

How can passengers retrieve their luggage?

Passengers returning to collect their belongings need to enter the same registered mobile number and complete the OTP verification process again. After successful verification, passengers can select the ‘Release’ option to open the locker and retrieve their luggage.

What are the payment options?

Passengers can pay through digital modes, including Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, along with other available payment options.Upadhyay said to the news agency that the digital lockers are being provided at suitable locations after considering factors like accessibility, passenger convenience, security and optimum usage of the available space.

Northern Railway mentioned that the facility is particularly useful for tourists, passengers facing long wait periods between trains and those carrying heavy luggage.