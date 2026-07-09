Passengers planning to travel during the Onam festival season will get additional rail connectivity. The Southern Railways has announced two pairs of Onam Special trains interlinking Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram. The special services will run between July and September 2026 to cater for the expected festive rush.

In separate posts on X, Southern Railway stated that the additional trains have been introduced to assist passengers who will travel home during Onam. While the Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore specials will offer eight services in each direction, the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram specials will operate four services each way. The railway has also announced that advance reservation for the Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram specials has started at 8 am today, July 9, 2026.

Southern Railway's Onam Special connecting Thiruvananthapuram Central & Tambaram. 4 services each way | Aug–Sept 2026 Booking opens 08:00 hrs, 09.07.2026.#SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/3BiHgZSckn — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) July 8, 2026

Mangaluru-Chennai Onam Special: Schedule and journey dates

Southern Railway will operate the following Weekly Express Special services:

Train No.06126 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore Weekly Special

-This train will depart at 4 pm every Monday

-Arrival: 10:55 am the next Tuesday

-Journey dates: July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2026

-Total services: 8

Train No. 06125 Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Central Weekly Express Special

Departure: 8:40 AM the following Wednesday

Journey dates: July 14, 21, 28; August 4, 11, 18, 25 and September 1, 2026

Total services: Eight

These weekly special trains will connect Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, offering additional capacity to passengers travelling during the festive season.

Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Onam Special: Schedule and booking details

Southern Railway has also launched another pair of Onam Special trains between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tambaram.

Train No. 06110 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram Express Special

Departure: 3:45 pm every Wednesday

Arrival: 10 am the following Thursday

Journey dates: August 12, 19, 26 and September 2, 2026

Total services:4

Train No. 06109 Tambaram-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express Special

Departure: 2 pm every Thursday

Arrival: 7:15 am the following Friday

Journey dates: August 13, 20, 27 and September 3, 2026

Total services: Four

Southern Railway stated that advance reservation for these special trains commenced at 8 am today, July 9, 2026.

Train No. Route Operating Day Departure Arrival Total Services 06126 Mangaluru Central–Chennai Egmore Monday 4:00 pm 10:55 am (next day) 8 06125 Chennai Egmore–Mangaluru Central Tuesday 2:00 pm 8:40 am (next day) 8 06110 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram Wednesday 3:45 pm 10:00 am (next day) 4 06109 Tambaram–Thiruvananthapuram Central Thursday 2:00 pm 7:15 am (next day) 4

Stoppages at a glance

06126/06125 Mangaluru Central–Chennai Egmore Weekly Express Special

Mangaluru Central

Kasaragod

Kanhangad

Payyanur

Kannur

Thalassery

Vadakara

Kozhikode

Tirur

Shoranur Junction

Palakkad Junction

Podanur Junction

Tiruppur

Erode Junction

Salem Junction

Jolarpettai Junction

Katpadi Junction

Arakkonam Junction

Chennai Egmore

06110/06109 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram Onam Special

Thiruvananthapuram Central

Varkala

Kollam Junction

Kottarakara

Avaneeswaram

Punalur

Sengottai

Tenkasi Junction

Kadayanallur

Sankarankovil

Rajapalayam

Srivilliputtur

Sivakasi

Virudhunagar Junction

Madurai Junction

Kodai Road

Dindigul Junction

Tiruchchirappalli Junction

Srirangam

Ariyalur

Vriddhachalam Junction

Villupuram Junction

Melmaruvathur

Chengalpattu Junction

Tambaram

The return services on both routes will halt at the same stations in the reverse direction. As per the detailed timetables released by Southern Railway, passengers can also refer to the official schedule for the arrival and departure timings at each intermediate station while planning their journey.

Additional services for the festival rush

Southern Railway’s Onam Special trains will offer extra capacity on two busy interstate routes during one of the busiest periods of the year.