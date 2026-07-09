Passengers planning to travel during the Onam festival season will get additional rail connectivity. The Southern Railways has announced two pairs of Onam Special trains interlinking Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram. The special services will run between July and September 2026 to cater for the expected festive rush.

In separate posts on X, Southern Railway stated that the additional trains have been introduced to assist passengers who will travel home during Onam. While the Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore specials will offer eight services in each direction, the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram specials will operate four services each way. The railway has also announced that advance reservation for the Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram specials has started at 8 am today, July 9, 2026.

Mangaluru-Chennai Onam Special: Schedule and journey dates

Southern Railway will operate the following Weekly Express Special services:

Train No.06126 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore Weekly Special

-This train will depart at 4 pm every Monday

-Arrival: 10:55 am the next Tuesday

-Journey dates: July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2026

-Total services: 8

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Train No. 06125 Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Central Weekly Express Special

Departure: 8:40 AM the following Wednesday

Journey dates: July 14, 21, 28; August 4, 11, 18, 25 and September 1, 2026

Total services: Eight

These weekly special trains will connect Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, offering additional capacity to passengers travelling during the festive season.

Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Onam Special: Schedule and booking details

Southern Railway has also launched another pair of Onam Special trains between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tambaram.

Train No. 06110 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram Express Special

Departure: 3:45 pm every Wednesday

Arrival: 10 am the following Thursday

Journey dates: August 12, 19, 26 and September 2, 2026

Total services:4

Train No. 06109 Tambaram-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express Special

Departure: 2 pm every Thursday

Arrival: 7:15 am the following Friday

Journey dates: August 13, 20, 27 and September 3, 2026

Total services: Four

Southern Railway stated that advance reservation for these special trains commenced at 8 am today, July 9, 2026.

Train No.RouteOperating DayDepartureArrivalTotal Services
06126Mangaluru Central–Chennai EgmoreMonday4:00 pm10:55 am (next day)8
06125Chennai Egmore–Mangaluru CentralTuesday2:00 pm8:40 am (next day)8
06110Thiruvananthapuram Central–TambaramWednesday3:45 pm10:00 am (next day)4
06109Tambaram–Thiruvananthapuram CentralThursday2:00 pm7:15 am (next day)4
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Stoppages at a glance

06126/06125 Mangaluru Central–Chennai Egmore Weekly Express Special

  • Mangaluru Central
  • Kasaragod
  • Kanhangad
  • Payyanur
  • Kannur
  • Thalassery
  • Vadakara
  • Kozhikode
  • Tirur
  • Shoranur Junction
  • Palakkad Junction
  • Podanur Junction
  • Tiruppur
  • Erode Junction
  • Salem Junction
  • Jolarpettai Junction
  • Katpadi Junction
  • Arakkonam Junction
  • Chennai Egmore

06110/06109 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram Onam Special

  • Thiruvananthapuram Central
  • Varkala
  • Kollam Junction
  • Kottarakara
  • Avaneeswaram
  • Punalur
  • Sengottai
  • Tenkasi Junction
  • Kadayanallur
  • Sankarankovil
  • Rajapalayam
  • Srivilliputtur
  • Sivakasi
  • Virudhunagar Junction
  • Madurai Junction
  • Kodai Road
  • Dindigul Junction
  • Tiruchchirappalli Junction
  • Srirangam
  • Ariyalur
  • Vriddhachalam Junction
  • Villupuram Junction
  • Melmaruvathur
  • Chengalpattu Junction
  • Tambaram

The return services on both routes will halt at the same stations in the reverse direction. As per the detailed timetables released by Southern Railway, passengers can also refer to the official schedule for the arrival and departure timings at each intermediate station while planning their journey.

Additional services for the festival rush

Southern Railway’s Onam Special trains will offer extra capacity on two busy interstate routes during one of the busiest periods of the year.