Good news for travellers! Indian Railways is operating special trains for the upcoming Onam festival. The trains will facilitate passengers in visiting their homes during the festive season. These trains are being operated by South Western Railway (SWR) and South Central Railway (SCR) zones.

List of special trains on Onam festival:-

The national transporter is running special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the festive season. These are – SMVT Bengaluru–Mangaluru Central–SMVT Bengaluru Special and Kacheguda–Kollam–Kacheguda Special.

SMVT Bengaluru–Mangaluru Central–SMVT Bengaluru Special:-

The 06569/06570 SMVT Bengaluru–Mangaluru Central–SMVT Bengaluru Special train is being operated by SWR zone. The train will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 16:35 hrs o­n August 28, 2023 (Monday) and reach Mangaluru Central at 09:30 hrs, the next day (1 Service). In return, train number 06570 Mangaluru Central – SMVT Bengaluru Special Fare Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 20:05 hrs o­n August 29, 2023 (Tuesday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11:45hrs, the next day (1 Service).

The train will have 02- AC Two Tier Coaches, 07- AC Three Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class Coaches, 02- General Second Class Coaches, 02- Luggage cum Brake Van Cum Second Class Coach(Divyangjan Friendly).

During its journey, the train will make its halt at Bangarapet, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad and Kasaragod.

Kacheguda–Kollam–Kacheguda Special:-

The 07044/07045 Kacheguda–Kollam–Kacheguda Special is being operated by the South Central Railway zone. The train will leave Kacheguda at 17:30 hrs on August 28, 2023 (Monday) and reach Kollam at 23:20 hrs, the Next day (1 service). In return, the train number 07045 Kollam – Kacheguda Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 19:00 hrs o­n August 30, 2023 (Wednesday) and reach Kacheguda at 00:30 hrs, the Third day (1 Service).

The train will have 01- AC First Class Coach, 02- AC Two Tier Coaches, 04- AC Three Tier Coaches, 09- Sleeper Class Coaches, 03- General Second Class Coaches & 02- Second Class Coaches(Divyangjan Friendly).

In its journey, the train will stop at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengannur, Mavelikara, and Kayamkulam.