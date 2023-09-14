Good news for people of Odisha! The much-awaited Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Dhamra Port rail line project has received the sanction of the Ministry of Railways for conducting the Final Location Survey (FLS). This new rail line project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of East Coast Railway’s (ECoR) Khurda Division.

What is the Final Location Survey?

The Final Location Survey is being done to prepare detailed plans, total estimate of cost etc. “A Final Location Survey should be based on a good theodolite or traverse, which should approximate as closely as possible to the centre line to be finally adopted,” the railway said in a statement.

Cost for FLS of Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Dhamra Port railway line:-

The national transporter has allotted a fund of Rs 2.4 crore for FLS. The 96 km long stretch will connect Jajpur and Dhamra Port in Bhadrak via Jajpur Town and Aradi.

Proposal of Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Dhamra Port rail line project:-

This proposed new rail line project is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Purvoday” vision. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had given his effort and presented his views for the new Railway Line between Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Dhamara port. During his visit to Jajpur and Bhadrak, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured to consider the proposed new line.

Significance of Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Dhamara Port rail line project:-

The Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Dhamara Port rail line project is a long standing demand of the people of Jajpur and Bhadrak Districts. The line will connect tourism spots of Jajpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts. It will connect important religious and tourist destinations such as Akhandalamani Temple at Aradi Pitha and Navigaya at Biraja Khetra, Jajpur District headquarters Town.

This rail project is also economically viable for easy transportation of minerals from Keonjhar District, finished products from the industrial belt in Jajpur and Angul Districts to Dhamra port and vice-versa.